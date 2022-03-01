Kate Middleton honored Wales by wearing affordable, locally-designed hoops — Here’s where you can get a pair

Kate Middleton celebrated St. David’s Day in a pair of earrings from a local Welsh designer— and you can buy them too. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton frequently makes headlines with her stylish clothing choices, and her St. David’s Day outing with Prince William is no different.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated St. David’s Day in Wales. Each wore daffodil pins on their coats as the daffodil is the national flower of Wales.

Beyond the daffodil pins, Kate was spotted wearing Blundstone Classic 550 boots and a Seeland Woodcock Advanced Jacket, as well as a red scarf matching the Welsh flag.

Later, the couple changed outfits, and Kate was spotted in a different turtleneck and green belted jacket for a trip to the market.

The Duke and Duchess’s official Instagram account shared photos of the two at Abergavenny Market, where they were seen talking with local business owners and local children.

The caption notes that “the importance of community for local business is so vital as we met and heard from third, fourth and even fifth generations of family businesses welcoming customers.”

Their trip to the market wasn’t the only way Kate connected with the local Welsh community. Her earrings came from Spells of Love, a local Welsh business founded by jewelry designer Hayley Jones.

Where to buy Kate Middleton’s earrings from Spells of Love

While Page Six reports the cost of Kate’s outfit at approximately $500, the earrings were an affordable $80.

The Medium Twist Hoops can be bought at Spells of Love’s website. The earrings come in a larger and a smaller size and in silver and rose gold.

The item description says that the earrings are “recycled 18K Gold Vermeil.” Items are sent with a branded gift box, and all mailing materials are plastic-free and biodegradable.

Spells of Love’s website states that the earrings are eco-friendly, responsibly manufactured, made from recycled materials and 18k gold.

Kate Middleton has worn jewelry from Spells of Love before, including Alia hoops and their Double Strand Beaded Satellite Necklace.

Creator Hayley Jones said that after the first time Kate wore the Alia earrings, she “couldn’t keep them in stock for more than a few days.”

As it turns out, Kate Middleton isn’t the only celebrity who has worn pieces from Spells of Love.

Kate Middleton, Kendall Jenner and other celebrities wear products from Spells of Love

Not only does Kate Middleton wear earrings from Spells of Love, but Kendall Jenner was spotted at a Knicks game last year wearing the same Alia earrings.

Jones said she “was actually crying” after seeing Kendall wear the earrings at the game.

The About Us section on the website lists four other celebrities wearing jewelry pieces from Spells of Love, such as Cenit Nadir, Emma Lou Proudlock, Maya Jama, and Jadé Tuncdoruk. The jewelry has been featured in Vogue, Hello!, Grazia, People, ad GQ.

Their values focus on creating beautiful jewelry at accessible prices. They note that they are “proud to be an independent, small-batch [jewelry] brand that believes in quality materials, fine craftsmanship and eco-friendly practices.”

With products being worn by so many high-profile celebrities and featured in fashion magazines, Spells of Love is undoubtedly becoming an accomplished brand. That being said, if fans are looking for the same Twist Hoops earrings that Kate Middleton wore, they need to act fast before the pieces are sold out.