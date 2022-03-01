Kate Middleton is dressed just like Princess Diana for rugby match nearly 30 years later

Kate Middleton resembles Princess Diana in new photos. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kate Middleton channeled Princess Diana in her latest public outing outfit. Duchess Kate, Prince William, and their son Prince George attended a rugby game over the weekend.

Spectators compared Kate Middleton’s look to one of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana’s. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a wool jacket entirely manufactured in England for the occasion. Princess Diana wore a similar wool jacket in 1993 when she watched England and Wales play rugby.

The trio watched England take on Wales in an exciting match in the Six Nations Championship. Prince George’s parents serve as patrons for the opposing teams. Kate’s team was victorious, winning 23-19.

Kate Middleton dresses like Princess Diana for a rugby match

Kate Middleton seemingly paid homage to the late Princess Diana, as she and Prince William took the eldest son George to a rugby match. Kate wore a Holland Cooper double-breasted wool coat in Houndstooth.

In 1993, Princess Diana wore a similar jacket to watch England and Wales play a rugby match. Kate has paid a fashion tribute to Diana other times.

Kate famously wore a similar blue polka dot dress when revealing son George to photographers in 2013. Princess Diana wore a blue polka dot dress to display William to the world.

Kate and William, who brought Prince George, 8, to London’s Twickenham Stadium, had an update to share. Kate revealed that Prince George has begun playing rugby at school.

George claimed he had learned how to tackle but had not yet tackled his mom, Duchess Kate.

Kate clarified that the little Royal actually had tackled his mom.

William serves as patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, a position he has had since 2016. Now, Kate serves as patron of the England Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League.

Kate’s team emerged victorious in the rugby match.

How to dress like Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton is known for her elegant and chic modern style.

Fans can replicate Kate’s stylish outfit, if they have a couple thousand dollars to spare.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a Knightsbridge Coat in Houndstooth which is $605. The coat features a slim-tailored silhouette and HC crested gold buttons. The coat is hand-cut and made in England with wool woven in the UK.

Kate paired the jacket with $195 black trousers by L.K. Bennett. Kate completed the look with $695 Gianvito Rossi suede pumps, and a Tusting Mini Holly bag in Taupe Atlantic that sells for $420.

Kate combined affordable and luxury, as her drop earrings are just $7 at Accessorize.

Overall Kate’s outfit was around $2,000 not including all jewelry.