Kanye West says he ‘moved on’ from Kim Kardashian, shares text putting her on blast

Kim was declared legally single about a year after filing for divorce. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kanye West has put Kim Kardashian on blast after she went Instagram official with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The rapper shared a profanity-laced text message criticizing the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star for allegedly not letting him see his children.

Kanye and Kim share four children from their nearly seven-year marriage. Kanye, who has been spotted with a Kim Kardashian lookalike, says he has no interest in getting his wife back at this point.

Kanye says he has ‘moved on’ from Kim, denies wanting her back

Kanye addressed his ongoing child custody battle with his estranged wife in a recent series of Instagram posts.

The 44-year-old denied trying to rekindle his romance with Kim and criticized his family and celebrities who spoke out against him.

“My dad won’t even call Kim I don’t speak to most of my family because they been allowing this kind of behavior I am in no way trying to get this woman back I’ve moved on with my life,” he wrote in the caption of a screengrab of a text he sent to Kim.

“I just feel culturally there’s a bunch of white privileged people forcing the upbringing of a bunch of black children I seen a bunch of celebrities speak up against me But ain’t been no one other than Candace Owens that ever said that any of this bitter baby mama behavior is wrong,” he said.

In the explicit text, Kanye said that he doesn’t have a say when he gets to see his children.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In another Instagram post, Kanye slammed Kim for the North Emo Girl TikTok.

In the video, his daughter wears makeup with Kim and lip-syncs to the song Emo Girl by Machine Gun Kelly and Willow Smith.

He claims that Kim released the video to get a reaction from him.

“My daughter will not be lead by people who don’t believe in God I am in a very good place and a very God place Inside the will of God I am being still right now,” he wrote on Instagram.

“This all feels like a set up They want me to react I flew back from Miami and none of my kids are coming to Sunday Service I am public about this because we are a famous Praying and expressing how I have no rights to my children is the only thing I can legally do,” he said.

Kanye says he doesn’t have custody of his children

Kanye also made several social media posts criticizing Kim and her family while claiming he doesn’t have custody of his children.

In the video posted above, Kanye said that himself and Tristan don’t have a say where their children are educated.

In addition, Kanye said he doesn’t know if Travis Scott, who has two children with Kylie, is allowed to choose where his children go to school.

Kanye addressed people who claim his mental health would be used in a custody battle, saying “I don’t have custody,” adding that “I didn’t want my kids to go to Sierra Canyon.”