Kanye West dropped by Camille Vasquez, CAA, finished documentary shelved

Kanye pictured at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The fallout from Ye’s anti-Semitic diatribe continues as numerous businesses cut ties with the rapper.

Johnny Depp’s defamation trial attorney Camille Vasquez and her law firm Brown Rudnick is no longer representing Kanye West.

This comes shortly after reports emerged that the billionaire fashion designer hired the firm to help with contractual issues with his businesses.

Sources told TMZ that Vasquez, who became a partner at Brown Rudnick after the Depp trial would no longer work with West after he refused to apologize for his anti-Semitic comments.

The firm reportedly only agreed to work with Ye if he publicly retracted his hateful works aimed at the Jewish community, but he refused.

The talent agency CAA has also dropped West as a client, and a completed documentary on the rapper has been shelved.

Kanye documentary producer explains why they scrapped the project

MRC studio, which produced the completed Kanye documentary, said they cannot contribute to anything that “amplifies his platform” a statement.

They continued with a lengthy statement explaining the history of antisemitism, per the Associated Press.

“Kanye is a producer and sampler of music. Last week he sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3000 years — the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain,” the statement reads.

It then continues by saying, “This song was performed acapella in the time of the Pharaohs, Babylon and Rome, went acoustic with The Spanish Inquisition and Russia’s Pale of Settlement, and Hitler took the song electric. Kanye has now helped mainstream it in the modern era.”

Netflix, on the other hand, recently announced that they will not remove the Kanye doc Jeen-Yuhs, which was released earlier this year before his latest controversy.

TMZ reports that the steaming platform defended its position citing that Ye was not involved in creating the docu-series and it doesn’t contain any anti-Semitic rhetoric.

This comes after the fashion industry cut ties with the controversial rapper after his widely condemned “White Lives Matter” t-shirts he debuted at his show at Paris Fashion Week.

Balenciaga and Vogue officially ended their relationship with the Power rapper.

He has gone on to appear in numerous interviews in which he continued to express anti-Semitic views. Some of them have been taken down.

Kanye reacts to being dropped by Balenciaga In a recent interview

Ye said he found out that the fashion brand Balenciaga had cut ties with him, and his Drink Champs podcast interview was taken down when he announced his intent to acquire the social media network Parler.

Kanye said the end of the relationship was the “happiest day of his life.”

He went on to say they were not really on his side and that he was being used.