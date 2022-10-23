Kanye West reportedly hires Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez

Ye pictured at an MTV event in Madison Square. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Henry Mcgee/Globe Photos

Kanye West has reportedly hired attorney Camille Vasquez, who helped Johnny Depp win his high-profile defamation trial against Amber Heard earlier this year.

The 38-year-old lawyer and her firm, Brown Rudnick, are said to be helping Ye with contractual issues amid the fallout following anti-Semitic comments he made, according to TMZ.

Following the debut of his controversial, White Lives Matter t-shirts at Paris Fashion Week, Ye was barred from Instagram and Twitter for comments attacking Jewish people.

In the fashion industry, Balenciaga and Vogue have cut ties with the controversial rapper.

He cut ties with Gap, and his Yeezy partnership with Adidas is currently under review. He accused the company of stealing his ideas in a video he released of a meeting with Adidas executives.

West has other legal issues, as his divorce from Kim Kardashian is still ongoing.

In late September, Ye reportedly hired Melinda Gates’ former divorce lawyer, Bob Cohen, to represent him in his case against the Kardashian star, per TMZ. According to the outlet, Vasquez will not be involved in the legal divorce proceeding.

Howard Stern compares Kanye West to Hitler

Stern has joined the growing list of celebrities condemning Kanye’s recent comments.

In a recent episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Stern slammed people who blamed his mental illness for his anti-Semitism, according to NME.

“I almost don’t want to give any energy to this Kanye West character,” Stern said. “I don’t know much about Kanye West. I’m not big into the rap scene, but, he is, you know — I’m really tired of people excusing his behavior by saying, ‘Well, he’s just mentally ill.’”

The radio host went on to reference the rapper’s appearance on the Chris Cuomo show and argued that if Ye is “so mentally ill, why don’t they appoint a conservator over his money like they did with the poor Britney Spears?”

Stern also praised celebrities who have called out West on his behavior.

Kanye claims Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino stole the idea of Django Unchained

Kanye West claimed in a new interview that he came up with the idea for the movie Django Unchained.

He told Piers Morgan that he originally pitched the story to the pair for the music video for his 2005 hit single Gold Digger.

Foxx, who played the lead role in the movie, was featured in the song and video.

Ye recently praised Jamie in one of a series of deleted Instagram posts, saying that he would like the actor to play him in a movie.