Kanye West shows porn to stunned Addidas execs during a business meeting

Rapper Kanye West pictured arriving at the Vanity Fair party in New York City. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Kanye West continues his antics and shocks Adidas executives by showing them a porn video during a meeting.

This comes after Adidas announced that their Yeezy collaboration with the rapper and fashion designer is under review.

In a video titled, LAST WEEK uploaded on YouTube, Ye shows four Adidas execs a video on his phone, which they all lean in to look at.

“He’s got the same voice, doesn’t he?” Kanye asked them before one, seemingly in shock, asked, “Is this a porn movie?” to which Kanye responds, “Yeah.”

One of the men in the video exclaims “Jesus Christ” in disbelief.

The Yeezy founder is unphased by their discomfort and continued to hold his phone close to the face of one of the men in the video.

“Come on, man,” one of the men said, but Ye continued to play the adult video while describing the accents before he grows impatient, adding, “Come on,” as he gently pushed West’s arm, holding the phone away from him.

The grainy video is shot using a circular Fisheye Lens, and the men’s faces are blurred out, and it is unclear whether they know they are being recorded.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kanye West tells Adidas executives ‘This is your worst nightmare’

Ye appears to be giving fans some behind-the-scenes content about his deteriorating relationship with Adidas, who he partnered with his Yeezy brand after his relationship with Nike collapsed seven years ago.

“I’m only gonna work with Adidas if he’s the CEO,” West said, pointing to a team member second to the left of the video.

“You guys have done wrong by the company, by the business, and by the partnership,” he said, continuing by explaining why he played them the explicit video. “The whole concept of this video is that the guy had cheated, so then the girl was like, ‘Well then I’m going to do the thing that’s your worst nightmare.'”

“This is your worst nightmare,” he said, pointing at the execs before standing up. “Your worst nightmare is not me hitting you. Your worst nightmare is not me playing the porn. Your worst nightmare is not me screaming. We’ve done all this.”

Kanye then directed his finger at both Adidas men reiterating his point about the situation being their worst nightmare.

“Is it your dream, or is it a nightmare? What are we doing?” one of the Adidas execs asked.

It appears one of the men in the room, seated next to Ye is an advocate for the rapper. In the video, he accuses Adidas of stealing his designs, echoing comments Mr. West said in his deleted Instagram posts.

The man who is speaking on the rapper’s behalf brings up the fact he terminated his relationship with Gap, adding that “they knew they did wrong” before accusing Adidas of the same thing.

The man in the middle tries to resolve the conflict while one of the Adidas members said they want to build a better relationship with Ye.

Kanye stands again and declares himself the “king of culture” before going on a rant namedropping Jay-Z and claiming to have discovered the late Virgil Abloh.

Adidas puts deal with Kanye under review

Adidas announced in a statement that their business relationship with Ye is under review after “repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation.”

In June, West accused Adidas of stealing his design for the Adilette 22 slide, claiming that the slippers are a ripoff of his Yeezy Slide.

Last month, he accused the company of making decisions behind his back, and their relationship seems to be nearing its end.