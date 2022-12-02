Kanye West claims he caught Chris Paul with Kim Kardashian

Former couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at different red carpet events. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Ye, formally known as Kanye West, went on another Twitter tirade that led to his suspension from the platform again.

Before being kicked off the platform, Ye claimed he caught his ex-wife Kim Kardashian with NBA star Chris Paul.

The former couple recently settled their divorce with them reportedly agreeing to joint custody and a six-figure child support deal.

The disgraced rapper has continued his antisemitism campaign that was too much for free speech advocate Elon Musk and he even received pushback from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Last year, Ye seemingly confessed to cheating on Kim in the track Hurricane from his album Donda.

However, the 45-year-old rapper is pointing the finger at Kardashian for allegedly being unfaithful.

Seemingly preparing for his Twitter suspension, West shared a photo of Paul and wrote, “Let’s break one last window before we get outa here I caught this guy with Kim Good night.”

JUST IN: Kanye West says he caught Chris Paul with Kim Kardashian‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/5qftnYY3Kl — RapTV (@Rap) December 2, 2022

Kanye West praises Adolf Hitler in bizarre Alex Jones interview

Ye gushed about Adolf Hitler and the Nazis and denied the Holocaust in a tirade as he continued to escalate his attacks on Jewish people during a bizarre interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Jones declared that Ye is not Hitler and not a Nazi to which the rapper seemingly disagreed and responded, “Well…” before heaping praise on the German dictator.

“I see good things about Hitler also. I love everyone.” He went on to falsely claim that Hitler invented the microphone and highways.

“Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” Ye said before taunting Ari Emmanuel and other Jewish celebrities.

Watch for yourself. In the same breath, Kanye West praises Hitler and attacks Jews. pic.twitter.com/HXhdPBNrTd — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) December 1, 2022

When Jones expressed his disdain for Nazis, Ye interjected by saying, “I like Hitler,” before a commercial break.

Kanye West says he “likes Hitler” pic.twitter.com/ECnFxYnYdO — Van Lathan Jr (@VanLathan) December 1, 2022

The clips from the rapper’s appearance were widely shared on social media garnering millions of views. This comes after he dined with former President Donald Trump and brought along white supremacist Nick Fuentes for the Mar-a-Lago visit.

Kanye West body shames Elon Musk before getting booted off Twitter

West shared a text exchange with Twitter boss Elon Musk in which the billionaire told the fashion designer that he went too far with his tweet that featured the Star of David with a swastika in the middle.

Kanye just shared a text from moments ago from what appears to be Elon Musk to him saying:



“Sorry, but you have gone too far. This is not love.”



To which Kanye apparently responded:



“Who made you the judge” pic.twitter.com/Ziky3WQYYJ — Geoff Pilkington (@geoffpilkington) December 2, 2022

He went on to release his final tweet which was a photo of Musk being hosed down on a yacht with Ari Emmanuel.

Kanye West suspended on Twitter. His last tweet was Elon Musk getting hosed down. 😮 pic.twitter.com/oVsp8V1S0F — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) December 2, 2022

Musk later clarified that Ye’s account was suspended for inciting violence with the swastika rather than his attempt to fat-shame the Twitter CEO.

The Power rapper was also banned from Instagram after he returned to the platform after Adidas ended its partnership with him.

West lost his billionaire status after he lost the lucrative deal with the multinational clothing and shoe brand.