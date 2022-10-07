Kanye West admits to having a crush on Kylie Jenner’s best friend

Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, and Ye at different red-carpet events. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kanye West confessed that he has a crush on Kylie Jenner’s best friend in a now-deleted Instagram post.

The Yeezy designer launched another stream-of-consciousness Instagram rant with numerous posts detailing his feud with fashion designers, models, and others who criticized his “White Lives Matter” t-shirts which stirred controversy.

Amid the series of IG posts, Ye claims to have got Balenciaga’s VIP and couture relations director, Johan Fleury, to “sneak” in Anastasia Karanikolaou, better known as Stassie, into the Paris Fashion Week event.

In the now-deleted IG post, also seen by Page Six, Ye shared a photo of Kylie Jenner in a pink dress with the following caption:

“OK OK OK I’LL ADMIT I GOT JOHAN TO SNEAK ANASTASIA VICTORIA AND CARTER INTO THE BALENCIAGA SHOW AND YES THE WHOLE WORLD KNOWS I GOT A CRUSH ON STAS,” he wrote, continuing:

“BUT VICTORIA IS DOPE TOO I JUST FEEL DOPE PEOPLE SHOULD NOT BE HELD BACK BY FEAR OF LOOSING ANYTHING JUST LIKE I TOLD MATT WILLIAMS IF YOU LOOSE ANYTHING BECAUSE OF MY POST I’M HERE THERE’S A CHOICE TO THE CALABASAS MAFIA.”

Stassie Karanikolaou says Balenciaga’s appearance was a dream come true

Before the 45-year-old rapper confessed his crush on the 25-year-old influencer, Stassie thanked Balenciaga for the invitation on Instagram, seemingly contradicting Ye’s claim that she was snuck into the event.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She thanked Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga, for the invite, writing “a dream is an understatement .. thank you @balenciaga for having me THE MUD SHOW @demna 🖤,” she wrote in the caption.

Stassie Karanikolaou wore a fitted black Balenciaga outfit in the first photo and in the fifth photo of the IG post, she shared what appears to be an invite to the fashion brand’s mud show.

Kylie Jenner and Stassie have been friends for about nine years.

The Kardashians star fell out with former close friend Jordyn Woods in 2019 over an alleged affair with Khloe Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Kanye’s crush confession comes after he criticized the Kardashian family, claiming that they try to control “Black fathers” while complaining about not being invited to his daughter’s birthday.

Kanye West doubles down on ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt

The controversial rapper appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show to discuss the “White Lives Matter” t-shirt that debuted at his YZY Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week.

After claiming that his life was threatened by an unnamed person for wearing a MAGA hat, Ye claimed he was threatened on the phone for his attention-grabbing t-shirt.

“I had someone call me last night and said anybody wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt is going to be green-lit. That means they are going to beat them up if I wear it. I’m like, you know, ‘Okay, green light me then.’“

West’s Paris Fashion Show has led to widespread condemnation. His spokesman, Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee, quit, and Jaden Smith announced that he walked out of the show.

Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson also criticized the t-shirt which lead to Ye mocking the fashion critic online.