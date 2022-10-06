Kanye West hits back at Khloe Kardashian, calls Kardashian family ‘liars’ in latest rant

Kanye gets a public response from former sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Carrie-nelson

Khloe Kardashian slammed her former brother-in-law Kanye West after he reignited his feud with his ex-wife.

The billionaire rapper took aim at his “White Lives Matter” t-shirts critics in a bizarre deflection in which he accused the Kardashians of keeping him from seeing his daughter on her birthday.

“AND FOR ALL THE AUDIENCE SO OUTRAGED BY MY T SHIRT WHERE WAS YOU WHEN I COULDN’T SEE MY KIDS. I WENT PUBLIC IN HOPE OF PUBLIC SUPPORT AT THAT TIME,” Ye exclaimed in an Instagram post.

The 45-year-old refers to his daughter Chicago’s birthday party on January 15 at the beginning of the year.

He claimed he was not invited to the party amid his public child custody battle with Kim Kardashian.

Khloe responded and criticized Ye for bringing up the “birthday narrative … again” in a lengthy response.

Khloe Kardashian demands Ye ‘STOPS’ tearing down Kim Kardashian

Kanye’s sister-in-law sticks up for Kim Kardashian in response to his latest rant.

“Ye, I love you,” Khloe Kardashian began. “I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here.

“You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect,” she continued.

“Enough already,” the reality star wrote about Kanye’s birthday claim, “We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it.”

Kardashian claimed that Ye knows where his four children are “at all times, adding, “YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came.”

Khloe then reminded Ye of his admission that Kim Kardashian takes care of their children 80 percent of the time before asking him to leave their family out of his internet drama. She concluded, “I come from a place of love.”

Pic credit: @kanyewest/Instagram

Kanye calls the Kardashians ‘LIARS’ and claims that they kidnapped his daughter

The Yeezy designer disputes Khloe and the rest of the Kardashian’s version of the events surrounding his daughter’s birthday party,

“YOU ARE LYING AND ARE LIARS,” West captioned his post in call Cap locks, claiming: “YALL BASICALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER NOT BEING THERE.”

West also reiterated an earlier claim that he could only attend his daughter’s fourth birthday party after rapper Travis Scott, dating Kylie Jenner, gave him the location.

“YALL PLAY WITH BLACK FATHERS,” Ye said of the Kardashian sisters before alleging that he was left out of another birthday celebration.

“YALL ALSO THREW A PARTY BEFORE PSALMS BIRTHDAY WHEN I WAS FLYING BACK FROM JAPAN TO BE THERE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY AND THE FIRST I HEARD ABOUT IT WAS SEEING PICS OF THE PARTY [ONLINE],” he wrote.

Ye also addressed his child custody arrangement and his comment about Kim taking care of the children 80 percent of the time, writing:

“ALSO I SHOULD SEE MY CHILDREN 100 % OF THE TIME BUT SINCE THERE’S A SEPARATION IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN 50% OF THE TIME.”

Pic credit: @kanyewest/Instagram

He concluded the rant by invoking his late mother, Donda West’s name.