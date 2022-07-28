Kaley Cuoco celebrates boyfriend’s birthday, gets slammed by fans for moving on quickly after divorce

Kaley Cuoco gave the sweetest shout-out to her boyfriend for his birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Kaley Cuoco was spreading the love for her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey’s birthday this week, and the actress couldn’t contain herself.

The 36-year-old star of the now-ended hit show The Big Bang Theory took to her Instagram page to praise her beau for being there for her through thick and thin.

The Flight Attendant star sparked a media frenzy last fall after announcing that she and her husband Karl Cook were separating following four short years of marriage, with their divorce finalized only this June.

The relationship with Karl began shortly after Kaley’s first marriage to Ryan Sweeting dissolved after just two years.

Now, the blonde bombshell, who grabbed the hearts of fans everywhere with her turn as angsty teen Bridget on the John Ritter series 8 Simple Rules when she was only 16, has found love once more and appears to be reveling in her newfound romance.

Sharing multiple snaps of her main squeeze with her devoted 7.4 million followers, Kaley captioned the post with a birthday tribute that expressed her true feelings for her boyfriend.

“To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways..happy birthday, baby! To know you, is to truly adore you … the world lit up the day you were born ❣️ 🎂 I love you!!” Kaley penned.

Kaley Cuoco gets critiqued by fans for her new relationship

While the actress and her new love may have been having a wonderful time ringing in his 40th, some of Kaley’s followers did not seem keen on seeing the star flaunt her romantic life out in the open.

“God, she didn’t take time … Why every person turns out to be their character only,” wrote one disgruntled fan, apparently in regards to Kaley’s history of moving on quickly from broken relationships.

“Oh nooooo 😮😮 poor Tommy ! Yikes you go through them huh? Not everyone needs to know about all your GREAT LOVES, jus sayin! Started following you 2 husbands ago , ease up gf!! I can’t watch anymore 😉 but I admire your career..good luck with this one!” someone else echoed.

Pic credit: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

Another follower said, “Here we go again! 😢try not to let this one put you naked all over the internet!” in a presumed mention of the 2014 nude photo leak that affected multiple celebrities after a hacker gained access to private pictures and videos.

“I guess next year this time you will be saying the same to another man,” someone else agreed.

Pic credit: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco impresses in skimpy attire

Although fans may be less than enthused about her most recent post, Kaley remains a favorite celebrity, with followers clamoring for more revealing shares from the star.

Just last week, Kaley heated things up online when she posted a snap of herself rocking a skin-tight spandex ensemble for a gym workout session, showing off a glimpse of her flat abs while flexing her arm muscle and enjoying a mirror selfie moment.

About ten days prior to her workout snap, Kaley stunned fans as she posed in a pinstripe jacket with a matching mini-skirt that skimmed her thighs and left the rest of her legs going on for days before finishing off with some high-heeled pumps.