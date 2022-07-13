Kaley Cuoco impresses in thigh-skimming miniskirt

Kaley Cuoco smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S-Bukley

Kaley Cuoco looks sensational in a classy and matching look as she flaunts her killer legs.

The sitcom star, 36, updated her Instagram Stories with a repost from The Wall Group’s Instagram on Wednesday – the black-and-white snap came as part of a two-photo shoot, one showing the HBO Max star looking her best.

Kaley Cuoco stuns in leggy miniskirt and heels

TV favorite Kaley flaunted her toned and gym-honed legs as she opted for a pinstripe and dressed-up finish.

Going with an oversized style, the blonde folded both arms as she modeled a heavy jacket in black and gray, pairing it with a skimpy A-line miniskirt in coordinating fabrics.

Adding in Mary Jane platform heels in black, The Big Bang Theory alum wowed as she wore her hair swept to one side, with a swipe showing her looking sassy as she posed close up and with both hands to her mouth.

“Suited up,” a caption read, then name-dropping Remix magazine. A mention was also made to stylist Brad Goreski, plus the glam team.

The magazines are now waiting in line to profile Kaley, who has way more going on than just her hit thriller series, The Flight Attendant. In September 2021, the actress ended her second marriage to equestrian Karl Cook and has since embarked on a romance with Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey.

In April, Kaley touched on her Karl Cook split in a high-profile Glamour interview, revealing, “I’m learning as I go. But I think it’s also knowing that life is really short and you’ve got to make the move if you’re unhappy. You have to move forward. I do admit to being married to my career. I am. It’s always been my first love. I think that’s a tough one to overcome.” Kaley and Karl were married from 2018 to 2021.

Kaley Cuoco reveals she’s in therapy

The A Cup of Cuoco host further confirmed she’s seeking professional help for her mental health.

“I’m talking about that a lot in therapy. I’m so black-and-white, and trying to find the gray is just very hard for me. It’s all or nothing. I actually have a T-shirt that says, ‘Still trying to find the gray,'” Kaley added.

The star’s Stories today also featured a promo for the 2020-commenced series The Flight Attendant, now enjoying success in its second season. Cuoco has also been on the promo game, honoring her Chief Summer Officer role with vodka brand Smirnoff. The actress further fronts Olly wellness.