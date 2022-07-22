Kaley Cuoco flaunts stunning body in skintight spandex

Kaley Cuoco smiling at the 58th Grammy Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kaley Cuoco is keeping in tip-top shape with another workout as she flaunts her super-fit figure in a tight look.

The sitcom star, 36, is known for sharing her grueling sweat sessions to Instagram – likewise, for showing that trainer, Ryan Sorensen is a regular at her $12 million Hidden Hills property.

Posting a quick story before the weekend, Kaley updated her 7 million+ followers, showing off a twinning gym look from an indoor workout space and even showing that she’s got her nutrition game sorted.

The selfie showed The Big Bang Theory alum standing in tight black spandex leggings paired with a simple black tee – a slightly cropped finish here peeped the blonde’s abs.

Wearing zero makeup and with her blonde locks up in a ponytail, Kaley added in sneakers as she struck a fun pose with actress Monette Moio, with both ladies holding up a tiny bunch of grapes. Kaley had opted for green ones while her pal held a red bunch.

Kaley Cuoco is ‘obsessed’ with this one food

Kaley has opened up on her 2022 nutrition. Speaking to Women’s Health this year, the HBO Max star revealed there’s one food she finds just about everything to do with – tuna fish.

“I love tuna, [I] love it on a salad, love it in a wrap, love it in its own scoop, love it with chips, I’m like obsessed with tuna,” she dished, adding: “I learned over the past few years that I have to eat every two hours. I just do, and I’m not talking about giant meals, but I literally start to fall apart, especially when I’m shooting…there has to be at least a snack or something that I’m eating because I just lose energy so quickly.”

Kaley Cuoco packs a punch with home workouts

Kaley was forced to quit group exercise classes as the pandemic hit. Instead, she works out in her garage home gym, a space outfitted with treadmills and rowing machines.

She’s also partial to lugging giant weighted balls around, sometimes taking it outdoors and bouncing them up against her home’s exterior. COVID has also brought joint workouts with her 33-year-old sister and The Flight Attendant costar Briana Cuoco.

The one food Kaley won’t touch?

It was all over the news when her assistant accidentally put them in her salmon lunch. “I hate mushrooms. I don’t want them near me, so that can’t be anywhere near what I eat,” Kaley also told Women’s Health.