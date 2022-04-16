Kaley Cuoco admits she was devastated and cried over loss of role to Kate Hudson

Kaley Cuoco was devastated after losing a role in Knives Out 2 to Kate Hudson. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kaley Cuoco appeared in the April issue of Glamour magazine and revealed that she lost a role to Kate Hudson.

Kaley looked gorgeous on the newest cover of Glamour as she wore elegant designer clothing. But her statements in the interview were newsworthy. Kaley shared that the loss of a role to Kate Hudson in Knives Out 2 caused her to cry.

The Flight Attendant star has a successful HBO Max series and just filmed Meet Cute opposite Pete Davidson. But the loss of the role in Knives Out 2 elicited an emotional response from the actress.

Ultimately, everything worked out, and Kaley explained that things happened for a reason.

Kaley Cuoco says she was devastated over losing a role to Kate Hudson

Kaley Cuoco told an interviewer at Glamour magazine that she recently lost out on a role in a sequel for Knives Out.

She said, “It was the sequel for Knives Out. And I was convinced [the part was mine]. Kate Hudson ended up getting it. But I was so convinced that my bags were packed for Greece. And then I didn’t get it. I was so devastated. And I’m not [normally] devastated over roles.”

Kaley explained that she had done more than one audition and believed she had the role. She revealed, “I had done chemistry reads, I had done Zooms. And I didn’t get it. I cried, and I cried all night long. And it went to Kate, who’s great.”

Kaley said that she received a call that said the role was going to Kate, and she was okay with the decision.

Kaley said optimistically, “That’s what it was supposed to be, and Knives is going to be great, and Kate’s great. She was supposed to do it, and I was supposed to do this. And maybe I’ll get to audition for the third one.”

Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson star in Meet Cute

Many fans first heard of Meet Cute when rumors of a romance between stars Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco surfaced. Kaley revealed the two are just “good friends” and said Pete was a nice guy.

Kaley’s latest role almost didn’t happen.

The day after losing a role in Knives Out 2, she got an offer for Meet Cute. She explained, “And the next day I got a call about Meet Cute. They were like, ‘We have an interesting script’… They said, ‘You’ve got to read this.’ And Pete was already attached, and I’m like, ‘Okay, I’ll read it.’”

She was pleasantly surprised by the film “And when I did [read the script], I said, ‘This is the most magical little script.’ And I would’ve never gotten it if I [got] Knives.”

Knives Out 2 and Meet Cute have expected release dates of 2022.