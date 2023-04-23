Justin Timberlake gushes over wife Jessica Biel’s throwback photos

Justin Timberlake shared some love for his wife, Jessica Biel after the actress shared a series of images for a fun throwback share on social media.

The pop sensation and his wife have been married for a decade now, after tying the knot in 2012, and it seems their love for one another hasn’t faded one bit.

During their 10-year marriage, the couple has continued to work on multiple projects in their professional careers, including Jessica’s involvement as a producer on the wildly successful thriller Cruel Summer.

And in their personal lives, the pair is parents to two sons.

Their first son, Silas, was born in April 2015 and recently celebrated his eighth birthday. His younger brother, Phineas, was born in 2020, and the world was shocked by his arrival since Jessica kept her pregnancy under wraps.

In a recent promotion for Cruel Summer being renewed for a second season, Jessica shared a series of throwback shots of the styles she rocked in the 90s.

Justin Timberlake shows some major love for his wife, Jessica Biel, as she shares a fun throwback post

Over on her Instagram, Jessica shared a carousel post of throwback images from the 90s.

The three shots shared the wide range of Jessica’s 90s fashion choices. One outfit found a younger Jessica in an ombre-style spaghetti strap tank top in various shades of pink. Her hair fell just below her shoulders. The date stamp on the photo confirmed it was from the year 1999.

The second shot showed Jessica in a more tomboy-inspired outfit, including a black leather jacket and striped knitted beanie. According to that photo’s date stamp, it was also captured in 1999.

Finishing up the three-photo lineup, Jessica shared what a year’s worth of change can look like. For the final snap, she posed in front of a patterned green wall that complimented her forest green halter-style tank top.

Her long wavy hair was worn half up and half down, and she shot a serious look in the camera’s direction.

At the end of her social media share, Jessica shared a teaser clip for the upcoming Season 2 of Cruel Summer, which is set to drop on June 5.

Her post was stellar, and seeing throwback images of his wife seemed to also be a thrill for Justin as well.

Taking to the post’s comment section, Justin joked that his teenage self would be in heaven looking at these images.

“The teenage me just started sweating. 😍,” he wrote.

Jessica Biel takes her fitness seriously and shared a tip for making it the ‘easiest’

Over her decades-long career in Hollywood, Jessica has continued to have one of the most enviable physiques in the business.

As it turns out, she puts in the gym time to keep her strength up, and after ringing in the new year, Jessica shared a fun video of herself getting her fitness on while shouting out her trainer, Ben Bruno.

In the share with her 13 million Instagram followers, Jessica noted that her trainer had just released a comprehensive new program, and she couldn’t “recommend it enough.”

Naturally, Justin appeared in that video, too, as he could be seen “distracting” his wife with silly dance moves.