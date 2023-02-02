Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake look happier than ever as they enjoy the sea on Justin’s 42nd birthday.

The stunning actress paid tribute to her hubby on his special day. Last November, the pair renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony.

The 40-year-old Hollywood star wore a beige top and comfortable shorts that showed her slender legs as she wrapped her arms around the singer’s waist with a beautiful smile.

The Sexy Back singer wore a blue top, green shorts, and a gray bucket hat in the photo.

Jessica didn’t hold back in the sweet message to her longtime husband about their love.

She shared two photos of the pair on her Instagram and wrote the following caption:

“Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day. The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all. The person who makes the ordinary extraordinary. You know who you are. I love you 🫶🏻.”

In the second snap, Biel showed a big smile on her face with a close-up selfie of the pair as they enjoyed the sunshine on a yacht.

Jessica and Justin are a rare Hollywood romantic success story, who have been married for over a decade and together for about 16 years. They share two sons: Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2.

Justin Timberlake reveals how he met Jessica Biel

In his autobiography, Justin Timberlake told the story of meeting Jessica Biel for the first time.

He wrote that he met the beautiful actress in a bar and noticed her when she laughed at one of his dry jokes.

“We were at a speakeasy kind of a bar, a private club, and we were standing around in a group of people,” Timberlake wrote, according to Grazia Magazine, continuing:

“I made some sort of sarcastic comment, really dry. Nobody got it except her. She laughed, and I noticed, all of a sudden, and in the way where you wonder if a person’s like you, if they have a very dry, dark sense of humor, too.”

The singer said the pair ended up talking and dancing that night before she left.

His friend later brought her to one of his concerts, and Biel went backstage with a group to hang out.

After the show, the pair took a ride to Anaheim with the group and talked the whole time, then he asked for her number.

Jessica Biel gets creative to cope with Dry January for KinderFarms

Biel doesn’t know what to do on Dry January, which is when people choose to abstain from alcohol for the month.

In the Instagram ad for her company KinderFarms, the actress plays with what appears to be her kid’s toys in the fun clip.

“This is normal! Totally normal #dryjanuary,” she wrote in the caption.

KinderFarms is a “farmacutical” company she co-founded that sells health products in local pharmacies and baby aisles.

The company promises to offer products that are non-toxic and plant-based, with the goal of helping parents raise healthier children.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Biel opened up about raising two children.

When asked by the host how she manages to do it, she responded that it’s “not easy” and isn’t certain she is doing it well.

The actor then revealed that the best piece of parenting advice she got is “you cannot do both at the same time,” continuing:

“When you’re wrestling on the floor, you’re wrestling on the floor, don’t answer the phone, don’t look at a work thing, don’t text someone, you are wrestling on the floor.”