Justin Bieber’s grandma Kathy and his cousin involved in near-fatal car crash

Members of Justin Bieber’s family have been in a severe car crash. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Justin Bieber’s Grandma Kathy and his cousin were involved in a serious car collision in Ontario, Canada, over the weekend.

On July 2, Justin’s 17-year-old cousin, Brandon Steven, was driving Grandma Kathy’s car, a vintage red Mustang, in Stratford, Ontario, when the accident occurred.

Thankfully, it appears that both Justin’s grandma and cousin walked away unharmed from the crash. Another vehicle was allegedly involved in the crash, but the condition of the driver remains unknown.

Justin Bieber’s cousin drove the car involved in the collision

A poster in a community Facebook group called Stratford Cruises flagged up the crash and shared a photo of a wrecked-looking burning Mustang. The poster asked if anyone could identify the occupants, causing high schooler Brandan to pipe up that he was the driver.

Brandan wrote, “I was the one driving when this happened, my grandmother Kathy Bieber was the owner of it in passenger.”

Pic credit: @StrafordCruises/Facebook

According to Hollywood Life, Brandan penned another Facebook message, which appears to have since been deleted, where he went into a little more detail. He claimed that a distracted driver rear-ended them and that the other driver was traveling at about 70. It’s not clear if he meant mph or kph, as they are in Canada.

Brandan further claimed that he had to pull his grandmother out of the vehicle, and if they had remained in the car for another five seconds, then they could have been in serious trouble.

Grandma Kathy is married to George Bieber, who was the father of Jeremy Bieber, Justin’s dad.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Justin Bieber has been suffering from paralysis in his face

It’s been a difficult couple of months for the Love Yourself singer. The 28-year-old was recently diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which is caused by a virus and has, disturbingly, left him with partial paralysis in his face.

The condition has led to the postponement of his US Justice tour dates for the rest of June and July.

The singer posted a video on Instagram explaining the situation, he said that his body was telling him to slow down but that he was improving and he hoped to be back to 100 percent really soon.

A couple of weeks ago, Hailey Bieber told Good Morning America that her husband was “doing really well. He’s getting better every single day.”

She added, “He’s feeling a lot better. And obviously, it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he’s going to be totally okay. And I’m just grateful that he’s fine.”