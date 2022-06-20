Justin Bieber tour postponed after facial paralysis reveal

Justin Bieber is postponing his June and early July U.S. tour dates following facial paralysis diagnosis. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Justin Bieber will be putting his tour on pause following his recent diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The singer, 28, was on the U.S. leg of his Justice tour when he experienced partial facial paralysis that prevented him from being able to move the right side of his face.

Bieber’s tour page, @justicetour, took to Instagram to announce the latest news in regards to his upcoming show dates.

Justin Bieber’s June and early July dates will be rescheduled

After previously announcing the postponement of individual shows, the tour released the statement that all of Bieber’s shows for the remainder of June and early July will be postponed to a later date.

“In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice tour shows scheduled for June and early July will be postponed,” the tour page wrote.

“Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer.”

“With a heavy heart, it saddens us to make this announcement about the #justicetour. We are sending you lots of love and prayers for a speedy recovery🤍 we are always here cheering you on @justinbieber,” the tour account also wrote in their caption.

Justin Bieber’s video to announce his facial paralysis

On June 10th, the Yummy singer shared a video to update his fans and followers on his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome – which stemmed from a virus and caused Bieber to have partial face paralysis.

After seemingly receiving some backlash from canceling shows in early June due to his sickness, Bieber shared the video to show how serious the condition was by demonstrating his inability to blink, smile, or flare his nostrils on the paralyzed right side of his face.

“For those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically obviously not capable of doing them,” he said. “This is pretty serious, as you can see, I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously my body’s telling me I gotta slow down. I hope you guys understand.”

“I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do,” he continued. “But in the mean time, this aint it. I gotta go get my rest on so that I can get my face back to where it’s supposed to be. I love you guys, thanks for being patient with me, and I’m gonna get better.”

Tickets for Bieber’s newly canceled shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates or can be refunded at the point of purchase.