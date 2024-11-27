Julianne Hough is not ‘taking her foot off Anna’s neck’ with shady ‘nothing’ comment

Anna Delvey made her controversial return to Dancing with the Stars for the finale, and things got a little shady between her and host Julianne Hough.

Anna’s less-than-glowing review about her short time on the popular dancing show didn’t go over well with many.

The 33-year-old was the first to be eliminated when her lukewarm performance didn’t please the judges.

Anna’s mere presence in the series angered viewers, and the show received backlash for casting the convicted felon.

Nonetheless, she showed zero gratitude about her casting, bluntly admitting that she was taking away “nothing” from her experience on the show.

However, she returned for one last dance with her partner, pro Ezra Sosa, as they joined the cast for the Season 33 finale.

Anna Delvey returns to DWTS with ‘I’ve Got Nothing’

Things could have been awkward when the fake heiress returned to DWTS after her shady farewell speech.

However, Anna and Ezra decided to play into the moment instead of avoiding it.

The duo first joined the group of dancers for the opening number, grooving to the song Celebrate.

Later in the show, all eyes were on the pair as they danced to Whitney Houston’s hit I’ve Got Nothing. Anna mimed the words to the song, hinting at her dismissive comment.

Julianne Hough throws shade at Anna Delvey

After Anna finished her dance, the camera panned back to Julianne and her co-host, Alfonso Ribeiro.

Julianne’s response to Anna’s performance? “You know, I’ve got nothing.”

DWTS fans caught the shady moment from Julianne and they had much to say on social media.

Here’s what Anna has taken away from her time on DWTS

After the adverse reaction to her exit speech the first time around, Anna gave more thought to the question.

During the DWTS finale, she chatted with EXTRA and was given a do-over when the interviewer repeated Julianne’s question.

“What are you taking with you?” he asked.

“So much,” Anna responded. “I’m taking everything this time.”

Dancing with the Stars is currently on hiatus.