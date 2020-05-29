Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich marriage split confirmed as couple releases statement

Former Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Julianne Hough is officially split from her husband after three years of marriage.

Hough and husband Brooks Laich confirmed the marriage was ending in a recent statement they released as a couple.

Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich officially separating

It had been merely rumored for many weeks, but as of Friday, May 29, a new PEOPLE report confirmed that Julianne Hough and ice hockey player Brooks Laich were separating.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” the couple said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

“We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward,” the statement reads.

Reportedly, the couple has been apart and socially distancing separately during the coronavirus pandemic. Hough was at her home in Los Angeles, while Laich was in Idaho.

A source apparently told PEOPLE that since the couple felt OK being apart during the pandemic, it helped them to “realize it was time to part ways.”

Hough and Laich on good terms still

While some celebrity relationships end up messy and play out in a hostile manner via social media, interviews, or in other ways, it appears that’s not the case with Hough and Laich. A source told PEOPLE that it’s over, but that doesn’t mean they have any bad feelings between them.

“There is honestly no ill will. He loves her. She loves him. I can truly say they always will. But they both understand they are not meant to go through their lives as husband and wife to each other,” the source said, per PEOPLE.

That same source went on to say that Julianne Hough is now a “deeply different person than she was when they met.”

The source also said Laich shouldn’t change a thing about who he is and “They are both on the same page” now.

Julianne Hough, currently 31, and Brooks Laich, 36, originally tied the knot back in July 2017 just outside of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

While the source suggested it took them a while to get there, it appears the couple has been able to remain amicable while realizing this marriage isn’t one they should try to force.

Proof of the fact that Hough and Laich are still on friendly terms came in the form of Laich’s thirst trap Instagram photo this past week. The Dancing With the Stars alum commented on Laich’s shirtless pic, “This is awesome haha also the fact that you just figured out what a thirst trap is…”

As they say, all good things come to an end, and while this marriage lasted just three years, it is good to see the couple can remain good friends.