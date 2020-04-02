Dancing with the Stars’ Karina Smirnoff gives birth to a baby boy

Last December, Dancing with the Stars alum Karina Smirnoff announced she was expecting her first child. She took to Instagram to share a photo with a positive pregnancy test.

“I will have a little one to train on the dance floor!” she captioned the pic.

Karina was obviously thrilled to be expecting.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom,” she told People magazine when she announced her pregnancy, “I have so many emotions that I’m going through. I’m nervous, excited, over the moon happy and overwhelmed.”

The boy’s name hasn’t been revealed

Earlier this week, Karina, 42, finally fulfilled her dream of being a mom when she gave birth to a baby boy.

Both mother and son are healthy and doing well.

Karina is generally pretty quiet on social media, and she hasn’t yet announced the name she chose for her son, but she may do that soon.

While Karina has been open about wanting to start a family, she hasn’t shared how she would do that. She’s also decided to keep the details of her son’s paternity private.

Karina is not married.

She was engaged to fellow Dancing with the Stars cast member Maksim Chmerkovskiy in 2009, Major League Baseball pitcher Brad Penny in 2010, and entrepreneur Jason Adelman in 2015.

None of those engagements resulted in a marriage.

Karina has a long history with DWTS

Karina has performed in 18 of the 28 seasons of Dancing with the Stars. She first appeared in season 3 when she partnered with Mario Lopez.

She continued performing with the show through season 22, excluding seasons 10 and 20. Karina won season 13 with partner J.R. Martinez.

She placed second twice, with Mario Lopez in season 3 and Corbin Blu in season 17. She also placed third once with Jacoby Jones in season 16.

Karina is Ukranian-American; she was born in Kharkiv, a city that was part of the Soviet Union at the time but is now part of Ukraine.

In 1993, at age 15, she moved to the United States with her family.

She was an accomplished ballroom dancer before she starred on the show.

Her accomplishments include being a five-time U.S. National Champion, World Trophy Champion, and Asian Open Champion.

She also won the U.K. Open, was a three-time champion at the U.S. Open, a two-time champion at the Asian Open, a five-time champion at the Dutch Open, and a five-time U.S. National Professional Champion.

Dancing with the Stars is currently on hiatus from ABC.