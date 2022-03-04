Julia Fox scared to wear Birkin Kanye West gave her because she might get robbed

Julia Fox dated Kanye West for two months in a whirlwind romance. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Julia Fox’s whirlwind romance with Kanye West might be over, but the actress isn’t done talking about it.

In a recent tell-all interview, the Uncet Gems actress talks about her anxiety wearing the pricey Birkin bag the rapper gifted her.

Their highly publicized romance had sparked rumors that their relationship was staged, with the actress giving interviews about dating the superstar rapper.

And in a red carpet interview, Fox said she will remain single for the time being but will consider dating billionaires in the future.

Julia Fox fears being robbed of her Birkin Bag

Julia Fox celebrated her 32nd birthday at Lucien in the East Village with Kanye West and several of her friends. Ye gave the expensive Hermès Birkin bags to the actress and four of her friends.

On Instagram, Fox posted photos from the birthday dinner as they posed with the bags in a series of photos.

In the caption, she wrote the following:

“Thank you so much to everyone that came out to celebrate me! I usually never celebrate my bday but this year was so f***ing hard that it felt like I actually had something to celebrate!!” She wrote continuing:

“PS. I used to be so scared of getting older but I’ve found that life just keeps getting better and better!”

The bags start at $10,000 and can reach up to $250,000. According to New York Times, Kanye picked each bag based on the recipient’s personality, giving Fox got an ostrich leather bag in black.

The publication notes that Fox carried the Birkin for just a few days before putting it back in its box.

She described her fear of getting robbed carrying the pricey bag.

“I don’t know if you know about owning a Birkin when you’re not a rich person, but it’s like the most anxiety-inducing thing ever,” she said.

“You’re checking on the Birkin, making sure it’s still there, that it didn’t magically grow wings. It’s scary to have a Birkin. It’s a lot of pressure.”

Birkin bags have a high resale value and are commonly targeted by would-be thieves.

Julia Fox says some of her relationship with Kanye was real

In the NYT interview, the actress admitted she didn’t think their relationship was exclusive.

When asked whether their romance was real or for publicity, she responded:

“I mean, there were definitely elements of it that were real.”

She also denied the rumor that she was interviewed to become the rapper’s girlfriend or sign an NDA.