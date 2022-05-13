Judd Apatow really wants to make a Superbad sequel — Here’s why it’s not happening

Judd Apatow is seemingly alone in wanting to make a sequel to 2007’s Superbad. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/BirdieThompson/AdMedia

Superbad producer Judd Apatow really wants to make a sequel to the 2007 cult comedy; however, there’s bad news for both Judd and fans because it looks like it’s never going to happen

Superbad featured Jonah Hill and Michael Cera as two high school kids hellbent on hosting a party and losing their virginity before they graduate. Unfortunately, it goes disastrously wrong for the pair, but to great comic effect.

The script was written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, it was directed by Greg Mottola, and produced by Judd Apatow. The movie was a rip-roaring success and garnered a cult following. And Apatow says he’d love to make a sequel, but there’s a massive problem; he seems to be the only member of the crew that wants to do it.

Judd Apatow says no one wants to mess with Superbad legacy

The Knocked Up director recently sat down on the Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum podcast and stated he would like to do a Superbad sequel or reboot, but the rest said no. He explained: “Everyone was like, ‘Nah, we don’t want to screw up Superbad by accidentally making a crappy second one.”

Apatow didn’t see the logic in this argument and tried to counter by stating: “Well, that’s like saying don’t make the second episode of The Sopranos. Like, so why do you think we would screw up the second one?”

According to the NY Post, Apatow wanted to see the characters of Seth (Hill) and Evan (Cera) during their college years. In Apatow’s mind, Seth would have flunked out of college but he would constantly visit Evan.

Jonah Hill may be open to a Superbad sequel set in their old age

Apatow said that Jonah Hill suggested he may be up for a sequel in the future that would put the main characters in their 70s or 80s. Hill recently told W Magazine that he would like to see Superbad 2 set in an old folks home after the main characters’ spouses had died and they were single again.

Unfortunately, scriptwriter, Seth Rogen, is not aboard with either idea. He has spoken about being “unbelievably proud” of Superbad but also “terrified” of messing up the legacy by creating a bad sequel.

Rogen said: “I’m so terrified of subtracting from it in any way with a bad sequel or spinoff that I’d never do it. I have so few actual good accomplishments that I’m horrified to f**k with the ones I have.”