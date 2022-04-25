Jonah Hill unrecognizable with blonde hair at Funny Girl opening night

Jonah Hill attended the opening night of Funny Girl on Broadway with light blonde hair and a full-orange outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Actor Jonah Hill, who has had quite the transformation since his Superbad days, showed off his most recent look for the Broadway opening night of Funny Girl.

The actor showed up at the August Wilson Theatre to support the Funny Girl cast, including his sister Beanie Feldstein as the production’s leading lady. The show, which has not been revived since the original in 1964, stars Beanie as Fanny Brice and had its official opening premiere in New York City this Sunday after weeks of previews.

Jonah Hill rocked a light blonde hairdo and full orange outfit

Jonah Hill Feldstein, professionally known as Jonah Hill, attended Funny Girl’s opening night in an eye-catching ensembe.

He showed up with a bleach-blonde hairstyle and eyebrows that made him almost recognizable and a contrasting sunkissed complexion.

As for his outfit, The Wolf of Wall Street actor brightened up the NYC streets in a neon orange button-up and matching pants. He dulled down the color with a navy jacket overtop that featured two white emblems in the shape of a flower.

Jonah took to Instagram to show off his outfit and share a photo alongside his opening night date, Sara Moonves.

“@beaniegeldstein big opening night of @funnygirlbway with my bestie @saramoonves,” he wrote.

The actor also shared a photo of his look on his Instagram story with a real “New York moment” – smiling alongside two slices of cheese pizza and a fountain soda.

Jonah Hill praised sister Beanie Feldstein for her performance

After the Booksmart actress’ opening night in Funny Girl, Jonah Hill took to Instagram to praise his sister’s performance in the revival. He commemorated the moment with a throwback photo of young Beanie in a cheetah print ensemble and a memory of him hearing her sing songs from the show at such a young age.

“I watched my sister @beaniefeldstein absolutely radiate off the stage tonight in @funnygirlbwy. I remember the day she was dressed like this and heard this little miniature human sing these songs her whole life,” Jonah wrote in the caption. “I’m obviously proud as her older brother, but what I saw her do tonight surpassed siblinghood or pride. Her talent caused me to cheer from the depths of my heart. Im floored. I love you @beaniefeldstein and I’m in awe of you and the talent you possess.”

Although a 10-year age gap between the two, the siblings have always shown the utmost love and support for one another on social media and in multiple public appearances.

“We are very close,” Beanie said in a recent interview with The Cut. “And we lost our brother [Jordan], so we have a very, very deep connection and he’s like one of the most important people in my whole life, and being his sister is like my greatest joy.”

Jonah may have become known to rock different looks throughout the years, but he showed up in his brightest ensemble to remind his sister Beanie that she is the greatest star.