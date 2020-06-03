Josh Gad hits back at ‘so called fans’ over critical commments

Actor Josh Gad has lashed out at fans who complain about him intervening in politics and insist he sticks to acting.

The actor who is best known for playing the lovable snowman Olaf in the Frozen franchise has long used his Twitter account to criticize President Donald Trump.

However, some fans have taken issue with his support for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement since the recent death of African-American Geroge Floyd at the hands of white police officers in Minneapolis.

On Tuesday, Gad also through his support behind former VP and the presumptive Democratic Party candidate for President Joe Biden.

After a speech by Biden, where he called for immediate reforms to tackle systematic racism to prevent more people of color losing their lives at the hands of police, Gad tweeted: “We just heard a President speak and his name is Joe Biden, Wow.”

We just heard a President speak and his name is @JoeBiden – wow — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 2, 2020

Josh Gad donated to BLM and endorsed Joe Biden for president

He then followed up by quote tweeting an extract of Biden’s speech with the words: “In addition to my donations to BLM today, I will be donating to this man who just spoke to a nation looking DESPERATELY for leadership and may have found it.”

Gad clearly received some heavy criticisms because of his endorsement because he later returned to Twitter to denounce “so-called fans” who ask him why “I don’t just shut up and make you laugh.”

The defiant actor referenced his Jewish relatives who suffered appalling treatment in World War 2. “My Grandparents were Jews. For THAT, they were sent to Camps & forced to see their families murdered.”

He concluded his outburst by accusing those of remaining silent in the face of racial injustice as being “part of the problem.” He wrote, “if you have a voice & you remain silent, you are a part of the problem. Not the solution.”

A lot of my “so called fans” are asking why I don’t just shut up and make you laugh. My Grandparents were Jews. For THAT they were sent to Camps & forced to see their families murdered. If you have a voice & you remain silent, you are a part of the problem. Not the solution. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 2, 2020

Last weekend Josh Gad hosted a LOTR cast reunion

Over the weekend, Josh Gad hosted a Lord of the Rings reunion through a Zoom teleconference. The event was attended by Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Orlando Bloom, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, and Sir Ian McKellen. And it was all for a good cause as they managed to raise $90,000 for the No Kids Hungry charity organization.

Gad is known for doing this type of thing as he previously got the casts of Splash, Back to the Future, and The Goonies back together.