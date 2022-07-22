Jordan Peele has the best response to claims he is the best horror director of all time

Jordan Peele at the 11th Annual Governors Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

On the heels of his newest film release, Nope, some individuals are praising Jordan Peele as the best horror director of all time.

His latest flick reunites him with actor Daniel Kaluuya and ventures into the world of unidentified flying objects and extraterrestrials, a topic Peele had yet to touch in the horror genre.

Peele, who rose to fame with the comedy show Key & Peele, famously released the Oscar-nominated Get Out and followed it with Us, both of which received much critical acclaim.

While Nope doesn’t come close to the review scores earned by his previous horror films, it’s certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, giving him a third “hit” in his horror catalog.

For many individuals, the Rotten Tomatoes score puts Jordan Peele above some of the best in the business when it comes to tapping into people’s fears and trying to scare the living daylights out of them.

Upon one person’s tweet commenting about giving him the horror director crown, he had a classic response, remaining humble and praising another of the greats.

Hot take tweet suggests Jordan Peele is ‘best horror director of all time’

In a tweet earlier this week, comic book artist and illustrator Adam Ellis shared his hot take in which he suggests Jordan Peele is “the best horror director of all time.”

“Can you think of another horror director that had 3 great films, let alone 3 in a row?” Ellis asks in his tweet, prompting plenty of debate in the comments.

Along with his tweet, Ellis shows off Peele’s Rotten Tomatoes aggregate review scores for Get Out, Us, and his new film, Nope. As seen below, Get Out was Peele’s first foray into horror. The movie starred Daniel Kaluuya and was a breakout hit, currently holding a 98 percent score.

He followed it up with Us, released in 2019, which stars Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke. It achieved a 93 percent overall score based on critics’ reviews.

Jordan Peele’s new horror film Nope just hit theaters on Friday and has achieved a much-lower 81 percent score, but is still certified fresh, something many horror films fail to achieve.

Jordan Peele praises legendary horror director

Upon the hot take tweet hitting the internet, it brought plenty of dissenting opinions, including director Jordan Peele. He replied, suggesting the individual needed to take a step away from Twitter.

Peele went on to follow it up by suggesting that the best of all time is, in fact, horror director John Carpenter.

Carpenter’s legendary catalog includes classics like 1978’s Halloween, 1980’s The Fog, 1982’s The Thing, and 1994’s In the Mouth of Madness.

Of those films, Halloween is rated at 96 percent and is a movie often placed on lists of all-time horror classics. The Thing holds an 83 percent score, while The Fog has a 75 percent score at Rotten Tomatoes.

John Carpenter’s film catalog is much more extensive than Peele’s, giving him more failures in terms of the scores such as flops Vampires: Los Muertos and Ghosts of Mars. Peele still has some room to fail by swinging big and missing. Some may even suggest that with Nope getting his lowest score so far, he’s on a downward trend.

Jordan Peele’s horror film directing career is still off to an incredible start, though, and many fans feel he is an all-time great. Due to critical acclaim and aggregate scores, some may believe he is the greatest doing it right now.

However, what makes a good or scary horror movie is subjective, so the debate over the best of all time will continue over time, even with Peele’s impressive first three Rotten Tomatoes scores.