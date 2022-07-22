50 Cent reacts after Skill House camera operator faints during horror movie filming

50 Cent at Sugar Factory Las Vegas at Harmon Corner. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

An upcoming horror movie featuring 50 Cent recently halted filming as one scene was just too much to stomach for one of the crew members.

The film reportedly paused production after a Skill House camera operator fainted on set during the filming of a brutal kill scene.

News of the stoppage brought 50 to comment about the situation, calling out the responsible parties and suggesting they might “kill the crew” if they keep it up.

It was all good fun from the rapper and a clever way to help create some early buzz for the upcoming horror flick.

He shared the blurred-out photo and headline from TMZ’s article about the incident on his Instagram. 50, real name Curtis Jackson, also shared his thoughts about what happened with his 28.2 million followers.

“This guy Steve Johnson and Stolberg are responsible for this s**t. They did the last 2 SAW movies,🤔They are gonna f**k around and kill the crew. SMH 🤨,” 50 said in his IG caption.

Skill House camera operator fainted on set

In video obtained by TMZ, the incident from the Skill House set is shown, as a woman covered in fake blood is part of the scene. Soon after she appears in the clip, there’s commotion and the sound of the camera hitting the ground as the camera operator passes out.

50 Cent wasn’t on set during the incident. Per TMZ’s report, cast member Amira Mertaban was among the first to rush over to try to assist the camera operator.

Earlier this week, 50 Cent retweeted movie director Josh Stolberg’s tweet detailing the incident.

“Yikes!!! We shot a kill scene last night and the camera operator became so nauseated that he passed out and the camera crashed to the ground. Had to stop down for a 1/2 hour. He’s okay now but… get ready for some crazy s**t!” Stolberg’s original tweet said.

“Crazy night one of our camera men passed out cold for 30min from the scene,” 50 tweeted. “Couldn’t take how real it was. We’re elevating horror to the next level. This is gonna change the rules of the game.”

Crazy night one of our camera men passed out cold for 30min from the scene. Couldn't take how real it was. We're elevating horror to the next level. This is gonna change the rules of the game. #skillhouse@bransoncognac @lecheminduroi https://t.co/z6KVVhFALk — 50cent (@50cent) July 19, 2022

Based on TMZ’s report, the scene that caused the camera operator to pass out came courtesy of Hollywood special effects legend Steve Johnson, who worked on the last two installments in the gruesome Saw franchise with Stolberg.

Skill House cast also includes TikTok stars, MMA fighter

The horror movie generating the early buzz for its gruesome kill scene is called Skill House and arrives from Ryan Kavanaugh’s Proxima Studios. It will be similar to the popular Saw movies with commentary on how far people will go to gain clout on social media and the internet.

Earlier this week, Collider reported that 50 Cent will appear in the terrifying film, along with TikTok star Hannah Stocking. Its cast also includes social media star Bryce Hall, also known from TikTok, where he has nearly 22 million followers.

Former UFC star Paige VanZant, who is currently signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and All Elite Wrestling (AEW), is making her movie debut in Skill House.

She shared a few photos of herself on set with Hall during her brief time filming for the movie. VanZant reportedly plays a professional fighter in the film.

As of this report, there has yet to be a teaser or full-length trailer for Skill House, and the movie doesn’t have an official release date. However, based on the early buzz over its kill scene, it could be one that many horror fans will be eager to see.