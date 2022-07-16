Paige VanZant to star alongside Bryce Hall in upcoming horror flick

AEW and BKFC star Paige Vanzant will make her acting debut in an upcoming horror film. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Mixed martial arts star Paige VanZant is used to seeing blood in the Octagon, where she fought in the UFC’s strawweight division for several years.

However, she’ll now be around some fake blood as she stars in an upcoming horror movie with TikTok sensation Bryce Hall.

News about the untitled project was revealed within the past week, as VanZant commented about her time working on the film, calling it an “awesome experience.”

She still has other things on the horizon too, including an upcoming Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship bout and her contract with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) rival, All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Along with that, she’s got a “very lucrative” side hustle with her social media and the various racy content she shares.

However, based on Paige’s remarks, she also seems interested in continuing to explore her acting career with additional roles.

Paige VanZant to star in Triller horror film with Bryce Hall

Loyal fans and followers have seen Paige VanZant become an online star, thanks to her time in UFC and then on Dancing With the Stars. While she’s currently under contract with All Elite Wrestling and BKFC for at least another fight, she’s now adding actor to her resume.

According to SunSport, VanZant will be in an upcoming horror movie from Triller, the company which also bought BKFC. Her debut role won’t be too much of a stretch, as she plays a professional fighter.

TikToker Bryce Hall is also part of the movie, which has yet to have any major details revealed, such as title or release date.

“It’s going to be a horror movie – so all the horror fans can get ready for it,” VanZant shared with SunSport, adding that Hall is in it, along with “a few other professional actors.”

VanZant was reunited on the movie set with Hall, as she’d previously commentated on his Social Gloves boxing match last year, which was a loss to YouTube star Austin McBroom.

According to VanZant’s comments, the filming schedule also worked nicely in her favor, allowing her to continue training for her next fight.

“[It] was a quick three days, I made sure I condensed it to three days so that I wouldn’t miss very much training,” she said. “I was able to train, because I have some amazing coaches in LA too, but yeah, It’s an awesome new movie.”

Her next fight will take place in London on August 20, as VanZant attempts to get her first win in BKFC against Charisa Sigala, who is 1-2-1 in the promotion.

Paige VanZant interested in more acting roles

In addition to BKFC and her debut movie, VanZant entered another entertainment industry not long ago, as she signed a contract to work as a part-time talent with All Elite Wrestling.

VanZant made her official in-ring debut in a match at AEW’s Double or Nothing event in Las Vegas several months ago. She successfully teamed up with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky to defeat the team of Tay Conti, Sammy Guevara, and Frankie Kazarian in a six-person mixed tag team match.

Working in professional wrestling involves plenty of physical skill. However, it also incorporates acting to entertain the fans, cut promotional segments, and sell injuries or other incidents as realistic. Based on Paige VanZant’s comments, she’d like to continue to explore acting as part of her various career ventures.

“I really hadn’t had anything on my mind about acting at this second, just because I have my fight coming up,” she told SunSport, adding, “But I would love to continue to act, I had a great time. This was my first movie role and it was honestly an amazing experience.”

“I only got to be there three days, which is unfortunate because I fell in love with the cast, they were super special and all very nice,” VanZant said.

Along with appearing in a movie, wrestling for AEW, and fighting for BKFC, VanZant has a profitable side hustle providing risque content through her exclusive website.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, VanZant said that it’s “very lucrative,” and she could leave her other ventures behind to make a successful living off just her website content if she wanted.

In addition to her website, she also makes money via endorsement deals through her Instagram page, which has over 3 million subscribers, and other social media as an influencer.

“If I sat down and honestly stopped fighting and doing all these other things and just focused 100 percent on being an influencer, I’d probably still make more money off social media, but that’s not what I want to do,” she said, adding, “It’s all about where you push yourself and where you build yourself.”