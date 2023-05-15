Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are reportedly dating amidst assault charges

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are at the beginning of a fresh romance, according to reports.

And this is on the heels of Majors having legal troubles in New York.

Majors was off to a remarkable year as an actor at the start of 2023. The Kang actor gave an earth-shattering performance in Magazine Dreams, which premiered at Sundance.

Then, he topped it off with two more strong performances in Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantomania.

In March, the actor was arrested on charges of assault and harassment. To make matters more complicated, more alleged survivors came forward to cooperate with the D.A.’s case.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But that’s not slowing down the actor from trying to maintain a sense of normalcy.

Here are the known details involving Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good’s relationship.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good were spotted dating

According to sources at TMZ, the two have been talking for weeks, and the connection has slowly blossomed into something more.

Adding to this, the sources say both Majors and Good were spotted at Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles, having a date night together at the movies.

This means the two celebs are not ashamed of making the news public.

However, nothing is said regarding how serious they both are as a couple.

More about Jonathan Majors’ legal troubles

In late April, the woman who alleged violence by the Creed III actor was granted a Temporary Order of Protection — meaning Jonathan Majors has a restraining order placed against him.

The Quantumania actor’s legal team argues this is mutually beneficial for everyone involved.

According to CNN, Majors appeared in court on May 9, hoping the charges might be dismissed–they were not.

Instead, more injuries were named in the hearing, including wounds to the arm and hand. The injuries were said to result from Majors shoving the accuser against the side of a vehicle violently.

Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry stated that he condemns the D.A.’s case as racially biased. Chaudry adds, “This is a witch hunt against Jonathan Majors, driven by baseless claims. To be clear, there are no new charges against Mr. Majors.”

In the same report at TMZ, a video shows the accuser having a good time at a club after the incident. A video that Majors’ representation calls into question the nature of her injuries.

Despite the court battle pending a verdict, Majors has faced some losses. His publicists, Lede Company and Management 360, dropped the Lovecraft Country star as a client. However, WME has maintained representation.

As of now, Marvel has been mostly quiet about the fate of their Kang actor at the studio. Majors’ role of Kang is the central villain in the current saga of the MCU, and Marvel has a lot riding on their star. A situation that feels oddly similar to Ezra Miller in The Flash.

He is still attached to play the iconic villain in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and will also be featured in Loki Season 2.

For now, his next court date is on June 13.