Jonathan Majors’ alleged victim granted full temporary restraining order

The woman accusing Jonathan Majors of assault and domestic violence was granted a full Temporary Order of Protection against the Hollywood star.

The order means that the two parties must not have any direct or third-party contact until the next court date.

Majors is expected to appear in court on May 9 following his arrest on March 25.

An attorney representing the actor issued a statement to Entertainment Tonight about the order, explaining, “This is standard in cases such as this, and we consented because Mr. Majors wants nothing to do with the woman,” referring to the 30-year-old woman accusing him of the criminal charges.

Following his arrest, the 33-year-old actor’s attorney Priya Chaudhry said she can prove Majors is the victim of an altercation with the woman, and said she was having an emotional crisis.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Chaudhry released text messages allegedly from the woman in which she seemingly admitted fault.

These allegations come after Majors became a breakout star in Hollywood with roles in blockbuster hits Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III.

His career has suffered as a result of the arrest, with Majors dropped as a client by both the management company Entertainment 360 and the public relations firm, the Lede Company.

He has also reportedly been cut from movie roles he was expected to star in, such as the upcoming adaptation of the Walter Mosley novel The Man in My Basement.

Jonathan Majors’ alleged victim was ‘seen partying after the incident’

A video, obtained by TMZ, is said to show Majors’ alleged victim partying after the incident that led to his arrest.

The security footage is being used by his defense team in a bid to prove that she was not a victim of assault.

She was reportedly at the Loosie’s Nightclub in Lower Manhattan and said to have been seen dancing and ordering drinks.

The outlet says that at one point it looked like the woman hit her head at the club before she was later seen leaving while holding another woman’s hand.

Multiple alleged victims of Jonathan Majors reportedly come forward

Ahead of his scheduled court appearance, Majors is reportedly facing more allegations of abuse, according to Variety.

The outlet reports that other women are cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

The alleged additional victims and their relationship with the actor are unknown.

In addition, it is also unclear how the allegations would impact his pending case and his career.

While Majors’ career has suffered with many businesses cutting ties, Marvel is yet to make a decision.

His roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe such as the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Loki Season 2 are already in development or are pending.