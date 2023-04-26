Ezra Miller gets roasted on social media despite glowing reviews of The Flash

Ezra Miller’s return as a DC superhero in the upcoming movie The Flash has been met with backlash while the movie garnered rave reviews.

The Flash electrified CinemaCon, which screened a cut of the film on Tuesday; however, Miller’s recent controversies have been a talking point on social media.

The 30-year-old actor has been accused of committing disorderly conduct, numerous assaults, and burglary.

As a result, Miller faced multiple arrests without any repercussions to their career. The troubled actor has also been accused of grooming.

After the trailer for The Flash was released, Miller got roasted online, with some social media users declaring that they would boycott the movie.

Miller also drew comparisons to Jonathan Majors, who has been allegedly cut from future DC projects after facing domestic violence allegations.

Ezra Miller gets roasted on social media in return as The Flash

Fans couldn’t care less about Miller’s critical acclaim for their portrayal of Barry Allen by movie critics in the upcoming DC flick.

Many expressed their dismay that Miller seemingly got away scot-free in Hollywood after a string of arrests and allegations.

A popular tweet responded to a post of The Flash and expressed anger at Miller being promoted while listing a string of their allegations.

How Ezra Miller is about to be all over TV promoting this soon-to-be summer blockbuster after literally beating the shit out of 2 women, threatening a child with a gun, and going on a manic rampage that far exceeds Kanye West WITHOUT facing any criminal consequences is beyond me https://t.co/YxhmP24Oeg — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 25, 2023

Another viral tweet shared a meme about the backlash about Majors’ arrest and allegations versus the treatment of Miller.

Jonathan Majors seeing his career cooked from Marvel while Ezra Miller who committed way more crimes than him and still gets to play the flash and still be in Warner Bros pic.twitter.com/pA4ekN0vqI — 🅿️ainSzn (@cjsweet567) April 18, 2023

A Tweet questioned whether movie go-ers are going to ignore the actor’s controversies to see Michael Keaton return as Batman.

So we’re just gonna ignore the fact that Ezra Miller is an abuser because some of you want to see a 70 year old man in a Batman suit? pic.twitter.com/NGG5zQsJAx — a (@eligiblewanda) April 26, 2023

A Twitter user sarcastically responded to a movie critic who seemingly brushed past Miller’s recent behavior.

Translation: Ezra Miller abused multiple people but don’t worry about it folks because they are sooooo good in #TheFlash https://t.co/ctxzE7WO5i — TG✨🇯🇲 (@TerrelleGraham) April 26, 2023

The Flash director Andy Muschietti and the film’s producer Barbara Muschietti addressed Miller’s mental health for the first time recently.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the director said the actor “is well now.” adding, “We’re all hoping that they get better… They’re taking the steps to recovery.”

Andy added that he spoke to the actor recently, and they are committed to getting better.

Barbara praised the controversial actor for their dedication to the role.

Last August, the actor apologized in a statement and stated that they were suffering from unspecified mental health issues.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said, continuing.

“I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life.”