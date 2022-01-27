Jonah Hill won’t let ‘Baby Yoda feud’ die, insists his black eye is from his surfboard

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill took to Instagram today to make sure everyone knows his black eye is totally from his surfboard- not Baby Yoda. Pic credit: Instagram/@jonahhill

Jonah Hill is no stranger to surfing.

So it’s no surprise that he would want to catch some waves while on vacation in Hawaii with his girlfriend, Sarah Brady.

However, a turn of events has given Jonah Hill a black eye and he made sure the record was set straight as far as his black eye’s origin.

The star posted a quick video on Instagram where he stated, “I’m gonna say this once and once only: this black eye is from my surfboard. It is not from a fistfight I got into with Baby Yoda because of our falling out.”

He further challenged Baby Yoda to a Verzuz battle, a web series created by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz where celebrities partake in music battles with competing playlists.

Whether or not Baby Yoda has agreed to go on Verzuz with Jonah Hill has yet to be revealed.

For many fans, Hill’s comment about Baby Yoda and the falling out is a continuing joke, but others aren’t sure where the joke started.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jonah Hill’s fued with Baby Yoda

According to Hill, it’s the media outlets who first attempted to pit him and Baby Yoda against each other. But if you ask anyone else, it was when Hill didn’t care enough about watching the Mandalorian.

Hill told W Magazine that Leonardo DiCaprio “made me watch The Mandalorian when we were making Don’t Look Up, and it was like, Baby Yoda was so cute, but I just didn’t give a f*** because I didn’t know anything that it was about.”

When the story broke that he didn’t care too much about Baby Yoda or The Mandalorian, Hill took to Instagram to defend himself and his friendship with Baby Yoda.

His caption reads, “LOL is there anything cornier than literally all media . They’re literally trying to create beef between me and Baby Yoda.”

“I’m getting ahead of it,” his post continues. “I wanna say this once on the record officially: Baby Yoda and I are dear friends and text at least once a week. We may not be text every day type of friends and yes Covid put a strain on our friendship , but we are all good. And that’s all I will say on this matter ! Now please respect our privacy at this time.”

Despite the back and forth friendship and feud between Jonah Hill and Baby Yoda, many fans had the same thought as Hill when they first heard the news about the cutest star in The Mandalorian.

Who is Baby Yoda?

Like Jonah Hill, many fans are not familiar with the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian or who (or what) Baby Yoda even is.

Baby Yoda is in The Mandalorian, but he isn’t Baby Yoda at all. For much of the show, he was simply called the Child until it was finally revealed that his name is Grogu. That’s right- he isn’t Yoda.

The show reveals that Grogu lived on the planet Coruscant and received training from several masters at the Jedi Temple, and was later hidden when the Empire rose to power. For those who don’t follow Star Wars or The Mandalorian, this means that it is possible that Grogu did actually interact with the real Master Yoda.

To summarize, Baby Yoda is a cute, small green character named Grogu in the Star Wars series The Mandalorian. While many people adore the character, fans still aren’t sure if Jonah Hill and Baby Yoda are friends or enemies.