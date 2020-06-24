Jon Hamm reportedly has a new girlfriend for 2020 in former Mad Men co-star Anna Osceola

Actor Jon Hamm is reportedly dating Mad Men co-star Anna Osceola.

Rumors the couple was an item started after the pair were seen together on multiple occasions during the coronavirus quarantine. Now, the relationship is said to have been confirmed.

On one occasion in May, the pair were seen together at a tennis court in Los Angeles. They were photographed wearing masks as they went from their car to the court where they played tennis.

That was not the first time that the two had been seen at the tennis court together. They were also photographed there in 2018, according to the Daily Mail.

Hamm and Osceola were also recently seen together in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles, stopping at a restaurant for takeout. A Twitter user posted a photo of the pair together during a private outing in L.A.

Hamm and Osceola co-starred on AMC’s Mad Men

Hamm, 49, and Osceola, 32, co-starred in the season finale (Season 7) of AMC’s Mad Men. That episode aired on the channel in May 2015.

Hamm played the lead character, the Sterling Cooper Advertising Agency director Don Draper, while Osceola portrayed Clementine.

Hamm was rumored to be dating Lindsay Shookus

The latest development comes after rumors Hamm was dating Lindsay Shookus, Ben Afflecks’s ex-girlfriend. Hamm was seen with Shookus in September 2019 at the Broadway premiere of Derren Brown: Secret.

“They sat together on the aisle and looked like they were having a great time. Both raved about the show at intermission, too,” a source told People. “It very much felt like they were on a date. When they were talking to one another, they locked eyes and were smiling the whole time.”

Rumors that the pair were dating goes back to sightings in 2017, but Hamm denied the dating rumors at the time.

Hamm formerly dated Jennifer Westfeldt

Hamm was formerly in a long-term relationship with actress Jennifer Westfeldt. They split in 2015 after 18 years together.

The released a statement announcing their separation:

“With great sadness, we have decided to separate, after 18 years of love and shared history. We will continue to be supportive of each other in every way possible moving forward.”

Besides his role as Don Draper in Mad Men, Hamm is also known for playing Reverend Richard Gary Wayne in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Theatrically, he also played Buddy in Baby Driver and Gabriel in Good Omens. He also stars in the upcoming film Top Gun: Maverick scheduled to hit theaters in December 2020.

On top of her appearance in Mad Men, Osceola also played a Navy ensign in one episode of NCIS and Noelle Terlesky in four episodes of Law & Order True Crime.