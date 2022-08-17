JoJo Siwa’s ‘mullet daddy’ hair has fans comparing her to Billy Ray Cyrus and Joe Dirt

JoJo Siwa rocked a long mullet in her latest TikTok video. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

From Joe Exotic to Billy Ray Cyrus and back — JoJo Siwa recently gave some signature mullet-rocking celebrities a run for their money with a new video of her rocking the hairstyle.

The 19-year-old megastar, who first rose to fame during her time on the hit reality series Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition and Dance Moms, has been classified by her blonde locks throughout the duration of her rising career in the entertainment industry.

Through her early years in the limelight, Siwa was always seen sporting a slicked-back, tight side ponytail with her trademarked oversized bow. However, after appearing on Dancing With The Stars in 2021 and seemingly maturing into the next phase of her life, she chopped off the majority of her long, blonde locks earlier this year.

On Monday, the former child star took to TikTok to share what she would look like with long hair again — except this time, something was different than before.

Wearing a vest fully made up of gold tassels, Siwa first showed herself with her short hair swooped over to one side.

She then revealed the long, blonde extensions that were behind her shoulders to show herself rocking a hairstyle that directly resembled a mullet.