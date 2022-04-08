JoJo Siwa’s new haircut: See the cute, short hairdo that has her feeling ‘HAPPPPPY’

JoJo Siwa showed off her dramatic new short-hair transformation after teasing her fans on social media. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide and @itsjojosiwa/Instagram

JoJo Siwa has officially traded in her signature side ponytail and bows for a dramatic new do’.

The childhood star, who has become known to rock bright-colored outfits and matching hair bows since her first appearance on television, has shown a new side of herself since turning 18 years old.

The former Dance Moms member and childhood entrepreneur has changed up her signature style in the past year – primarily after coming out to her fans and sharing her authentic self with her audience.

After becoming known to have long hair — primarily straight and slicked back into a high ponytail — for most of her career, Siwa decided on Wednesday that it was time for a dramatic switch.

JoJo Siwa posted the photo of her new haircut after teasing followers

Siwa took to both Instagram and TikTok to show off her transformative new cut where she went from hair below her shoulders to a much shorter style. Siwa’s hair is now shaved on both sides, with a bit more length on the top that she has both left wavy and pushed back since getting it cut.

“HAPPPPPY,” Siwa put in the caption of her debut photo, insinuating that she is satisfied with her new look.

Siwa also posted an Instagram story to show off another style of the new cut after experimenting with it a bit. “So I just got my haircut yesterday, and yesterday I went for the ‘down and curly’ moment, but today I went for like an ‘up and back’ moment,” she said in a video showing off her new do’.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“It’s gonna be different every day as I’m still learning how to do it,” she went on, “It’s way different than long hair, it’s crazy, but, I’m obsessed!”

Pic credit: @itsjojosiwa/Instagram

Siwa also took to the popular video-sharing platform TikTok to share the dramatic change with her 40 million followers. She uploaded a video shaking her new hair around while exuding happiness in front of the camera.

Before JoJo Siwa officially debuted her new haircut to her fans, she also teased it on both her Instagram and TikTok accounts. The 18-year-old businesswoman posted a video in a hair salon chair, laughing while somebody cut a lower section of her hair right above her shoulders.

Siwa wrote in the caption, “Mayyyyy have done something todayyyy 💇🏼‍♀️ .”

What are people thinking of JoJo Siwa’s new look?

Although the “teaser” video had fans and followers on the edge of their seat, the reaction to Siwa’s new style has been overwhelmingly positive. Many fans have taken to the comment section in support of Siwa embracing this next chapter of her life, especially after a year of so much personal growth for the young artist.

Siwa’s bestie and current D.R.E.A.M Tour dancer Ezra Sosa chimed in to show their support for her new look. “It makes me so happy seeing you be and YOU. you look so beautiful bestie.”

Pic credit: @itsjojosiwa/Instagram

Likewise, others in Siwa’s life were excited to see the young star turning into her most authentic self. Her manager, Caryn Sterling commented, “Purest example of ‘u b u’….unapologetically!!!! living ur best life and smiling ALL. THE. WAY!!!!!!!”

Pic credit: @itsjojosiwa

One Twitter user even commented on Siwa embracing her sexuality by writing, “OMGGGGG JOJOS HAIR She really went full on lesbian and I’m OBSESSED IT LOOKS SO GOOD.”

OMGGGGG JOJOS HAIR😍😍 She really went full on lesbian and I’m OBSESSED IT LOOKS SO GOOD😍🌈😍🌈@itsjojosiwa pic.twitter.com/66gJPUuVQI — Cayley Berlemon (@cayley_berlemon) April 7, 2022

Fans have also chimed in to compare Siwa to other celebrities with similar hairstyles, primarily the female rockstar, Pink.

“YOU LOOK LIKE @pink OMGGG,” one user wrote.

Pic credit: @itsjojosiwa/Instagram

“She’s giving Pink vibes,” another fan commented on Siwa’s TikTok video.

Pic credit: @itsjojosiwa/TikTok

JoJo Siwa has shown nothing but happiness and contentment with her new, “freeing” hairstyle, and it’s safe to say her fans of all ages are there to support her through all of her growth and changes in the years to come.