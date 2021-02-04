JoJo Siwa says her ‘perfect’ girlfriend encouraged her to come out as gay

JoJo Siwa came out as gay last month. Pic credit: @itsjojosiwa/Instagram

Dancer JoJo Siwa has revealed that she has the “perfect” girlfriend, who encouraged her to publicly come out last month.

The 17-year-old Dance Moms star appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night, where she publicly told the world that she has a partner, and she is super happy about it too.

Siwa told the world that she is “so happy because now I get to share what makes me the happiest with the world, and it makes my heart so happy.”

JoJo came out to her fans just last month.

Folks had started to wonder on January 20 when she posted a video to TikTok with members of Pride House.

In the video, she lip-synced the line ‘Now you’re one of us” from Paramore’s song Ain’t it Fun.

JoJo further teased fans the following day when she posted another video of herself singing Lady Gaga’s gay anthem Born This Way while decked out in colorful rainbows.

Both of these videos sent the internet into meltdown as fans debated whether or not this was the dancer’s way of coming out.

As it turned out, she was coming out. A few days later, she posted a pic of herself to Twitter wearing a T-shirt that read: “Best Gay Cousin Ever.”

My cousin got me a new shirt pic.twitter.com/DuHhgRto7b — JoJo Siwa!🌈❤️🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) January 22, 2021

JoJo Siwa’s girlfriend encouraged her to come out

JoJo said she wasn’t sure if she should post the photo with the T-shirt but that her girlfriend had encouraged her to do it.

She also told Jimmy that all her family and close friends already knew that she was gay, but this was the first time she had publicly come out.

JoJo spoke about having some reservations about coming out and voiced some concerns that she could “lose everything.” However, she decided it was worth the risk: “If I can’t love who I want to love, that’s one of the most important things to me.”

She added: “Even if there’s a million people that don’t accept it, there’s a hundred million that do.”

So, who is JoJo Siwa’s girlfriend?

Unfortunately, JoJo did not yet reveal who is the object of her affections. But the Los Angeles based dancer did say they were engaged in a long-distance relationship.

Despite the distance between them, the pair maintain constant contact. JoJo revealed that they are “on the phone literally 24/7.”

JoJo was recently in the news after her home became the target of a ‘swat,’ which is the sick practice of hoax dialing 911 in order to bring a SWAT team down on someone’s home. A practice that has involved the loss of lives.