JoJo Siwa reportedly swatted at her home after coming out as gay

YouTube star JoJo Siwa was allegedly swatted at her home in Los Angeles soon after coming out as gay.

Siwa’s fans began tweeting late on Saturday that some people swatted her after she came out on Instagram Live.

Swatting refers to the illegal act of making a hoax 911 call to draw the police to another person’s home.

Swatting is considered to be a dangerous crime. It has turned deadly on multiple occasions in the past.

The details of the alleged swatting incident at JoJo Siwa’s house remain uncertain. But YouTube videos have surfaced online showing several police vehicles and a fire truck parked outside a house claimed to be Siwa’s house in Los Angeles.

The 17-year-old appears in the video alongside three adult companions. They are interacting with the police officers.

JoJo, who is holding a camera, appears relaxed. She is smiling and laughing while talking to the officers.

Twitter fans came out in support of JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa’s fans took to social media to show support. Many believed that the alleged swatting incident was related to JoJo’s recent coming out.

Twitter fans angrily condemned the alleged swatting incident, saying it was a hate crime.

“Jojo Siwa’s house was swatted after someone faked a 911 call to attack her,” a fan tweeted. “It was literally probably a hate crime for coming out as a child star and that’s so f*****g sad lmao.”

As of this writing, JoJo has not confirmed the social media allegations that she was swatted.

JoJo sparked speculation after posting a video of herself lip-syncing to Born This Way

Monsters and Critics reported that fans began speculating that the former Dance Moms star was coming out as gay after she took to TikTok on Wednesday to upload a video in which she lip-syncs to Lady Gaga’s Born This Way.

The song is widely considered to be a gay anthem. So, when Siwa appeared in the TikTok video decked out in rainbow colors and singing the part of the lyrics that talks about being gay or straight, many fans jumped to the conclusion that she was coming out as member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“No matter gay, straight, or bi, / Lesbian, transgender life / I’m on the right track baby / I was born to survive,” Gaga’s lyrics read.

Siwa later appeared to confirm the speculation

On Friday, JoJo appeared to confirm speculation that she was coming out as gay when she tweeted a photo showing her wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the message “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.”

My cousin got me a new shirt pic.twitter.com/DuHhgRto7b — JoJo Siwa!🌈❤️🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) January 22, 2021

She told her fans that her cousin gave her the t-shirt.

Later on Saturday, Siwa took to Instagram Live to confirm to her more than 10 million followers that she’s come out as gay.

JoJo Siwa speaks candidly about coming out in new Instagram Live: "I have never, ever, ever been this happy before" pic.twitter.com/cCagSiR9xO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 24, 2021

She declared that she’s “never, ever, ever been this happy before.”