Johnny Depp set for historical appearance with Rihanna

Johnny Depp is reportedly set to make a historic appearance at Rihanna’s highly anticipated show.

The former Pirates of the Caribbean actor has been making various special appearances and career moves since the conclusion of his high-profile defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

He went on a music tour before the jury even came back with a verdict, and later signed a deal to return as the face of Dior Sauvage cologne.

Depp then made his television return at this year’s MTV Music Video Awards in which he appeared as the Moonman.

Now the 59-year-old actor is reportedly set to be part of the Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show as a featured special guest, according to TMZ.

He follows in the footsteps of stars such as Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu, where celebrities take part in a “star” moment rather than performing or hitting the runway.

The outlet says Depp’s scheduled appearance would be historic as the first male to take the role. He will also reportedly model Savage X Fenty menswear by donning some clothing from the collection.

The actor reportedly received an invitation to take part from Rihanna and her team, and filmed a segment for the Amazon Prime video version of the fashion show.

Johnny Depp appeals the Amber Heard defamation verdict

Despite largely winning his defamation trial against Amber Heard, the former lovers are still at loggerheads.

On Wednesday, Depp’s team made a filing to appeal the part of the defamation trial that Heard won, arguing that Depp should not be held liable for comments made by his attorney.

Depp’s lawyer Adam Waldman previously claimed Heard and her friends set up Depp by calling the cops with a “hoax” series of abuse claims in 2016.

The jury found that Waldman was acting on behalf of the actor Depp when he made the comments to the Daily Mail.

In the court documents, Depp’s team said, “The jury’s emphatic favorable verdict on all three defamatory statements alleged in his Complaint fully vindicated Mr. Depp and restored his reputation.”

They go on to argue that “the trial court was confronted with a number of novel and complex legal and factual issues, and although the trial court decided the vast majority of those issues sensibly and correctly, a few rulings were erroneous.”

They also argued that there was no evidence presented by Heard’s team that Waldman was acting on Depp’s behalf when he made the hoax comment.

Johnny Depp reportedly ended his relationship with his lawyer Joelle Rich

Depp was claimed to be dating the British lawyer Joelle Rich during the Heard trial.

However, the pair have reportedly parted ways after a few months of dating, according to The Daily Mail.

The outlet claims a friend of the Hollywood star said it was not a serious relationship and was non-exclusive.

Neither Depp nor Rich ever confirmed the relationship. The actor now appears to be focusing on his music and acting career.