Johnny Depp sells debut artwork collection for $3.6 million in hours following defamation victory

Hollywood star Johnny Depp made over $3.6 million in just a couple of hours through sales of his debut art collection.

The 59-year-old star has been busy after his life changed over six years ago in “the blink of an eye” after his ex-wife, Amber Heard, accused him of domestic violence.

In early June, a jury found that the former Pirates of the Caribbean star was defamed by Heard, awarding him $10.35 million, and the majority of the public had his back.

Depp has since gone on tour with Jeff Beck and released an album titled 18, with lyrics addressing Heard.

He has also returned to making films, working with the acclaimed French filmmaker Maiwenn, portraying French King Louis XV.

Johnny continues to showcase his artistic talent with his debut art collection selling like hot cake as fans continue to get behind the Hollywood star.

London gallery said Johnny Depp’s art is their ‘fastest-selling collection to date’

Depp quickly added over $3.6 million to his fortune after fans rushed to buy his artwork. The Sunday Times reported that numerous fans bought prints of his art “almost immediately.”

The actor announced the sale on his Instagram account, which has 27.2 million followers.

In the photo, the eccentric actor sits in front of his art collection which is titled: Friends & Heroes

Depp painted Keith Richards, who inspired the mannerisms of his legendary Disney character, Captain Jack Sparrow.

The art also featured Bob Dylan who is a source of inspiration for the actor and musician.

The other two pieces feature legendary actor Al Pacino, and the late great Elizabeth Taylor.

Each print retailed at about $4,000 with the framed set of all four pieces of artwork with a price tag of over $15,000.

Johnny is proving to be a versatile creative force.

Johnny Depp found art before acting and music

The art gallery, Castle Fine Art, explained why the Hollywood star decided to share his artwork with his fans.

“For Johnny Depp there has always been art. Before acting, and before music, art has always been an important outlet for his creativity. While his acting repertoire is the foundation for his fame, the recent reception to his music with Jeff Beck has encouraged him, and emboldened him, to share his art.”

They also confirmed that the art sold out in a record-breaking time:

“Johnny Depp’s debut collection Friends & Heroes is now officially sold out. This world-first release proved to be our fastest-selling collection to date, selling out in just hours.”