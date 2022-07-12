Johnny Depp takes aim at Amber Heard on new album with Jeff Beck

Johnny Depp targets Amber Heard in his new album. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Sarah Silbiger/CNP/AdMedia

Johnny Depp has seemingly put his ex-wife Amber Heard on blast in a new album with Jeff Beck.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is breaking his silence with some new music following his defamation trial in May.

Before the defamation verdict was announced, Depp flew to England to perform with Jeff Beck. The jury found that Amber Heard defamed him on all three counts.

Johnny Depp puts Amber Heard on blast in the upcoming album

The Pirates of the Caribbean star penned two tracks on the album, titled 18, with English rock guitarist Jeff Beck.

The Sunday Times had an advanced listening of the album via The New York Post in which some lyrics from the tracks were quoted, one of which Depp sings: “I think you’ve said enough for one motherf***ing night.”

The first single from the album, This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr, is one of the two songs written by Depp.

“You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch… If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand,” he sings on another track, called Sad Motherf**kin’ Parade – seemingly a more direct aim at his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The actor appears to be referencing the seven years from their meeting until their divorce.

Heard met Depp in 2009 when she was cast in The Rum Diary. However, they began dating in 2011 and were married for a little over a year from February 2015 until May 2016.

Amber filed for a temporary restraining order and accused Depp of physically and verbally abusing her during their marriage.

This kicked off their legal disputes going on another six years until May 2022 when Depp won the televised defamation trial.

The two Depp-written songs are the only originals on the track, as the rest are primarily covered tracks. Some of the covers include Caroline, No by the Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson, and Lou Reed’s Venus and Furs by the Velvet Underground, according to the album review.

Johnny Depp is keeping booked and busy

Depp has maintained a busy schedule since the televised defamation trial. Besides recording an album and touring, he has also returned to filming.

The 59-year-old actor was spotted in Paris preparing for the role of controversial French King Louis XV under the direction of filmmaker Maiwenn.

However, Johnny Depp is yet to make a Hollywood comeback. He recently shut down rumors that he was set to return to Disney for another Pirates of the Caribbean movie.