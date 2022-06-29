Johnny Depp rocks new clean-shaven look for movie comeback after defamation trial

Johnny Depp at the premiere of Alice Through The Looking Glass at Leicester Square Garden. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Can Nguyen/Landmark Media

Johnny Depp is seen filming a new movie following his televised defamation trial opposite his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The actor opted for a clean shave, presumably for the film role in which he portrays controversial French king Louis XV.

The movie is not a return to Hollywood per see, as he is filming in France. The upcoming film is yet to be titled, but it’s been confirmed that he is working with acclaimed French actress and filmmaker, Maiwenn.

Johnny Depp spotted with a clean shave on the French movie set

Johnny Depp arrived in Paris to work on the new movie role following his high-profile defamation trial.

The ‘Pirates’ actor reportedly went for the fitting of costumes and wigs for the upcoming film of Maiwenn Le Besco which is scheduled to begin production in early August.

He is seen in photos smiling and sporting a clean-shaven look rather than his traditional goatee and mustache.

Depp’s ex-wife, French singer Vanessa Paradis with whom he shares two children, lives in Paris.

Johnny reportedly stayed at Hayat hotel and came back late at night after costume fitting rather than visit his ex-wife.

Louis XV was also known as Louis the Beloved and ruled as King of France for 59 years, which was the second-longest reign of a French royal.

The controversial king was accused of corruption, and his wars left his grandson and successor, Louis XVI inheriting a kingdom in political and financial ruin.

Depp signed up for the French film amid a career setback

While Depp has regained his reputation and stardom following the defamation trial, the Pirates of the Caribbean star signed up for the French movie role in January, per The Hollywood Reporter.

After the six-week trial, which featured televised testimony from the former Hollywood couple, the jury found Heard defamed the actor.

However, his reputation was restored on social media before the jury verdict came in, with most commentary about the trial largely in the 59-year-old actor’s favor.

Before the trial, Warner Bros. dropped Depp from the third installment of their Fantastic Beasts franchise, and his last film Andrew Levitas’s Minamata was delayed and almost shelved due to the decline in Depp’s image.

Heard initially accused Depp of domestic abuse during their relationship when she filed for divorce and a restraining order in May 2016.

In his testimony, Depp said that Heard’s 2016 allegations had cost him “nothing less than everything.”