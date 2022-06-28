Johnny Depp denies rumored Pirates of the Caribbean return

Johnny Depp at a Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides event in 2011. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Johnny Depp denies the widely reported rumor that he is returning to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

The actor has rocketed back to superstardom following his six-week defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

As a result, Disney was criticized for dropping Depp from the franchise following Heard’s allegations of domestic abuse in 2018.

Following the conclusion of the defamation trial, the jury awarded Depp $10.35 million after deciding Heard defamed him on all three counts.

Depp denies Pirates of the Caribbean return

Depp was rumored to be getting a $300 million payday to return to his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

An Australian publication, Pop Topic, reported an interview with a source they claimed had connections to Disney.

“Disney is prepping a USD$301 million deal that will include a sizable donation to a charity of Depp’s choice. The deal is reportedly for Johnny Depp to return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and a spin-off Disney Plus series about the early life of the Captain of The Black Pearl.”

A representative for the actor poured cold water on the rumor and told NBC News the rumor was “made up.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Depp played Captain Jack Sparrow in all five movies of the Pirates franchise, which grossed $4.5 billion worldwide.

Here is what Johnny Depp has said about Pirates of the Caribbean

In a deposition, Depp said he wouldn’t return to the franchise for the figure quoted in the Aussie paper’s report.

“The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film? Correct?” Heard’s attorney Ben Rottenborn asked Depp during cross-examination last month to which Depp enthusiastically agreed.

The alpaca’s comment came up during the televised trial when Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, asked Disney executive Tina Newman about Depp’s potential involvement in another Pirates movie.

Courtroom Moment: #JohnnyDepp laughs as #AmberHeard’s attorney asked a witness whether #Disney would entertain Depp by giving him more than 1 million alpacas. pic.twitter.com/oFXb5JDy11 — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 19, 2022

Newman testified that she didn’t know if Depp was approached for the film, nor whether an offer was made to him to return.

Depp sued Amber Heard in Virginia for a December 2018 op-ed by Heard, published in The Washington Post, in which she stated that she had spoken up against “sexual violence” and become a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

The 59-year-old actor sued Heard for defamation, arguing that the article damaged his reputation and his earning ability in Hollywood.