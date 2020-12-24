John Legend and Chrissy Teigen go Christmas shopping on the Caribbean Island of St. Barthelemy

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were spotted as they went Christmas shopping at Louis Vuitton and Hermes in Gustavia, the capital city of the Caribbean island of St.Barthelemy.

The photo shows the power couple accompanied by security.

Teigen is dressed in a flowing pink maxidress and brown strappy sandals, while Legend, 41, is dressed casually in black shorts, a shirt with a black and brown floral pattern, and black lace-up shoes. He also wears dark shades.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Teigen, 34, who is sporting cornrow braids, holds a pink purse. Legend holds three shopping bags.

The couple wears masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

John Legend has been sharing family Christmas traditions on YouTube

The latest sighting of the couple comes after John Legend posted a series of YouTube videos, titled Legendary Christmas Tales.

In the series of videos, he shared heartwarming stories of his family’s holiday traditions with his more than 6.5 million subscribers.

Read More Chrissy Teigen pens an emotional essay about the pain of losing her baby

The No Place Like Home singer revealed Chrissy’s favorite gifts for him every Christmas.

Legend, a Grammy Award-winning R&B singer, revealed that Teigen usually gives him a bag for Christmas. He said that he uses the bag to carry personal effects, including his laptop, phone, and passport.

He also shared that Chrissy gives him robes for Christmas.

Teigen recently revealed she won’t get pregnant again

The latest sighting of the couple also comes after Teigen revealed that she would never get pregnant again.

She made the decision not to get pregnant again after losing her last pregnancy.

Teigen and Legend took to Instagram late in September to announce the sad news that they lost their baby after Teigen suffered a miscarriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

She suffered a miscarriage after she was admitted to the hospital due to bleeding.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” she wrote on Instagram.

The tragic loss for the couple came soon after they announced in August that they were expecting their third child together.

The later revealed that the child was a boy.

Teigen and Legend were first spotted in public after the miscarriage in mid-October when they went shopping for groceries.

Legend and Teigen share two children, four-year-old daughter Luna and two-year-old son Miles.