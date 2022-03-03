Joey King’s engagement ring may have cost $120,000 dollars – Here’s everything we know about it

Joey King recently got engaged to her boyfriend Steven Piet but what fans really want to know now are more details on her glamorous rock. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency



Joey King announced her engagement to her boyfriend of approximately two years, Steven Piet, on her Instagram page yesterday and we have details on that expensive rock she now wears on her ring finger.

The In Between and The Kissing Booth actress, 22, shared photos from the special moment on social media, penning a sweet tribute to her new fiance next to the series.

“I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy,” Joey wrote.

“I never knew that a person’s presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful,” she continued, “I never knew until you. The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive.”

Joey concluded the post by saying that spending forever with Steven “sounds like a dream.”

With the buzz of the event now a day behind us, we have a closer look at the details behind Joey’s stunning ring.

Steven Piet proposed with a ring said to be worth at least $120,000

Steven, who is a film director, met Joey while working on the Hulu miniseries The Act and the pair became inseparable shortly after.

While not a major Hollywood presence, Steven still boasts a very solid net worth of roughly $16 million, which likely helped him in his purchase and selection of Joey’s massive engagement ring.

The ring is set on a gold band with the diamond tilted horizontally, with the rock being called a “moval” for its mix of both oval and marquise cuts.

Steven purchased the ring from the jeweler Mociun, as reported by Page Six, and similar styles of the ring can be found on the Mociun website for $30,000.

Jewelry designer Mark Broumand shared with Page Six that “this design is especially modern and edgy and one of the most creative concepts you will see” and gave an estimate of close to $120,000 for the final cost of the sparkler.

The Chief Operating Officer of Rare Carat, Apeksha Kothari, told Page Six that the estimate was likely correct, saying that “the cut of the diamond and the ring design is very unique; it is one-of-a-kind and an artisan cut,” adding that it could even be worth closer to $150,000.

Joey King can now be seen in the romance film The In Between

As she celebrates her engagement and works on planning her wedding, Joey will also undoubtedly remain very busy with her acting career.

After a successful run of movies over the last few years, including The Kissing Booth 2 and 3, Welcome to the Blumhouse, and The Lie, Joey has seen her star continue to rise.

Her most recent film The In Between, a supernatural romance that also stars Kyle Allen, was released to Paramount+ just before Valentine’s Day.

The movie details the life of teenager Tessa who has spent her life in the foster care system and never believes she will find love until she meets the handsome Skylar, played by Kyle.

When Skylar is tragically killed in a car accident in which Tessa is the lone survivor, she is forced to find her way through the grief and reconnect with the spirit of her boyfriend who she believes is trying to contact her from the other side.