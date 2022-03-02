Joey King announces engagement to longtime boyfriend Steven Piet

Joey King announced her recent engagement to her Instagram followers. Pic credit: @joeyking/Instagram

Joey King announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Steven Piet. The actor shared a series of lovey-dovey photos with her 18.9 million Instagram followers.

King is best known for starring as the lead character, Elle Evans, in the Netflix coming-of-age movie The Kissing Booth. The fan-favorite flick spun two sequels. She made her big break starring in family comedy Ramona and Beezus, opposite of Selena Gomez, in 2010.

Other roles include Zach Braff’s Wish I Was Here and the Hulu limited series The Act. She and her sister, The Young and Restless’ Hunter King, also appeared in the Netflix baking competition Nailed It.

The 22-year-old just shared news of her engagement to Piet, who she’s been seeing for roughly two years. The two met on the set of The Act in 2019, where Piet served as the producer and director of two episodes.

Joey King shares engagement photos

The Kissing Booth star shared five pictures of her and her beau, flaunting her engagement ring in a majority of them. In her caption, she clarified that Piet proposed in February. King wrote, “I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy. I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home.”

“I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you,” she added. “The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.”

A number of celebrities have responded to King, including her close friend, Disney star Sabrina Carpenter. “still getting used to our open relationship but really happy for you guys,” joked the Fast Times singers.

Pivoting’s Ginnifer Goodwin commented, “Congraaaaaats!” and YouTube Lauren Elizabeth wrote, “OMGGGG CONGRATULATIONS.”

Pic credit: @sabrinacarpenter/@ginnifergoodwin/@laurenelizabeth/Instagram

Piet gushes about King

King’s fiance also posted images from their smile-filled engagement photoshoot. He expressed his love for King in his caption, referring to her as his best friend.

Piet wrote, “The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together. A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations. Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter.”

“You’ve unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed,” he concluded.

The two have not expressed further information about their wedding plans.