Joey King rocks a vibrantly-colored bikini while vacationing in Costa Rica with boyfriend Steven Piet

Joey King showed off her fit physique in a colorful bikini while on vacation with her boyfriend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Joey King was a glowing ray of sunshine in some recent pics posted to her Instagram page.

The 22-year-old actress of films such as The Kissing Booth, The In Between, and The Lie took to her social media site to show off her physique in a vibrantly colored bikini while snuggling up to boyfriend Steven Piet.

Joey donned a flowery swim top and matching bottoms that were tied off at her hips with slender strings.

Letting her wavy hair freely hang around her shoulders, the actress looked like she was having a blast as she and Steven posed in front of a cascading waterfall while surrounded by the lush, green tropics of the Costa Rica wilderness.

Joey began dating Steven in 2019 after the actress split from Kissing Booth co-star Jacob Elordi

Joey has been going strong with Steven Piet for more than two years now, and the couple appeared to be as happy as ever in Joey’s recent photos.

The actress, who nabbed an Emmy nomination for her work in The Act, in which she portrayed Gypsy Blanchard, the girl who famously murdered her mother after years of torment, made headlines for her highly-publicized relationship with her Kissing Booth co-star Jacob Elordi.

The pair portrayed Noah Flynn and Elle Evans in the popular film, and both actors shot to fame quickly after the movie’s release in 2018.

Joey and Jacob took their on-screen chemistry behind the scenes and began dating during filming, forming a relationship that lasted nearly two years before the duo called it quits.

Rumors circulated that the split happened shortly after Jacob snagged the role of Nate on the hit show Euphoria, with it being said that the two thought their schedules would be too busy to maintain the romance.

Not long after going her separate way from Jacob, Joey met Steven, a co-executive producer on The Act.

Who is Joey King’s boyfriend Steven Piet?

With the hot vacation photos now on Instagram for all the world to see, fans will undoubtedly be even more curious to know exactly who Joey’s boyfriend is.

Aside from doing a lot of behind-the-scenes work on The Act, Steven also boasts a variety of other work in Hollywood, having written and directed the film Uncle John and being a consultant on Nightflyers.

The Chicago native also recently signed a deal with Universal Content Productions in 2019, along with his work partner Erik Crary, which will allow the two to pump out a bigger quota of projects soon.