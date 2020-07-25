‘Not all who wander are lost’: What is the song on The Kissing Booth 2?

The soundtrack of The Kissing Booth 2, which premiered on Netflix on Friday, features several great songs from well-known artists and bands.

The Kissing Booth 2 is the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2018 teen rom-com movie of the same name, written and directed by Vince Marcello and starring Joey King as Elle, Joel Courtney as Lee, and Jacob Elordi as Noah.

The actors reprise their roles in The Kissing Booth 2, alongside new faces such as Taylor Zakhar Perez as the new school heartthrob Marco and Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Chloe.

Spotify released The Kissing Booth 2 soundtrack ahead of Netflix premiere

Spotify released the soundtrack for The Kissing Booth 2 ahead of the release of the film on Netflix.

Fans who had seen the first installment of the film series and enjoyed its soundtrack were delighted by the equally great selection of songs in the soundtrack for the sequel.

The Kissing Booth (2018) soundtrack, featured pop, rock, and rap songs, such as Bout Ya (Mister Mijaga, Silas), Bust a Move (Young MC), Here I am (Mr. Mijaga, Anjuska), Young at Heart (Tim Myers, The Rondo Brothers), and Run (Vampire Weekend).

Old and new rock, pop and rap artists/bands featured in the soundtrack of The Kissing Booth 2 include Walk The Moon, The Eiffels, The Romantics, The Diamonds (from the 1950s/1960s), White Plains (from the late 1960s to the 1970s), Tony K, Reem, The Unknown, and Will Post.

The Kissing Booth 2 features songs, such as More (The Eiffels), Die Alone (Tony K), Lost in The Wild (Walk The Moon), Come and Get It (The Unknown), Only One (Reem), What I Like About You (The Romantics), My Baby Loves Lovin’ (White Plains), and Wonderlust (Will Post).

It also features Meghan the Stallion’s Savage Remix (feat. Beyonce).

Fans have been inquiring about Wonderlust by Will Post

Since The Kissing Booth 2 was released on Netflix, many fans have been inquiring about Will Post’s song, Wonderlust, featured in the film’s soundtrack.

Wonderlust is taken from Will Post’s 2018 album, Beautiful Love. You can listen to the entire album and the track Wonderlust here on Spotify.

The song played in the scene where Marco and Elle danced slowly in each other’s arms at the party.

Fans were attracted to the song by its evocative chorus, where the singer says “Not all who wander are lost.”

Many went online to find out more about the song, using search terms that included the line from the song: “Not all who wander are lost.”

Here is what you need to know about the chorus of Will Post’s song, Wonderlust.

“Not all who wander are Lost” was taken from JRR Tolkien’s poem

The chorus of Will Post’s song, Wonderlust, was taken from a line in the first stanza of the poem The Riddle of Strider (aka “All that is gold does not glitter”). The poem appears in J.R.R Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring.

All that is gold does not glitter,

Not all those who wander are lost;

The old that is strong does not wither,

Deep roots are not reached by the frost.

The poem was written and recited by Tolkien’s character, Bilbo Baggins, at the Council of Elrond.

“Not all who wander are lost” is also the title of mandolinist Chris Thile’s third solo album, released on Sugar Hill Records label in 2001.

The Kissing Booth 2 is streaming on Netflix