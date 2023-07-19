Joe Manganiello’s sobriety to blame for Sofia Vergara divorce?

Sobriety is to blame for Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s divorce, according to the latest report following the stars’ recent split announcement.

A friend of the couple spoke about Sofia and Joe’s recent divorce announcement and shared their inside information about why they think the America’s Got Talent host and the Magic Mike’s Last Dance star are calling it quits.

They told the Daily Mail, “Of course the fact that Sofia is not sober had an impact on their marriage.”

They continued, “He was warned about this when he started dating her and again before marrying her. He did not think that he was going to change her but he also didn’t think about the implications this could have on their marriage.”

Another source contradicted the first, telling the Daily Mail that Sofia “could not have been more supportive” of Joe’s sobriety.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Joe gave up alcohol in 2002 and has been sober for 21 years now — Sofia is not sober, and that, understandably, can be a challenge.

Joe and Sofia were married in 2015, long after he began the sobriety journey, so it wasn’t something recent that cropped up and affected their marriage.

Is this why Sofia and Joe called it quits?

Of course, everyone is talking about Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, trying to figure out why the pair didn’t work out after nearly eight years of marriage.

A source recently told people that the two basically were on different paths.

“They have been growing apart for some time now and tried to resolve things, but they are focused on different areas of their lives,” the source told the outlet.

Another source described Joe and Sofia as “in love, passionate and happy” but also said, “They had differences in how their lives should go forward and it caused stress.”

They added, “Sofía is a smart and hardworking girl who thinks of everything that could go wrong before it actually does,” the source close to Vergara says. “Joe is pretty low key and for years this suited both of them. This has been chipping away for a while.”

Sofia Vergara worried that a Joe Manganiello relationship would be ‘too much work’

While Joe Manganiello’s sobriety may have been one of the many things he and Sofia Vergara did not have in common, it seems there may have been other factors that led the celebrity couple to split.

Just days before announcing their split, an old Sofia Vergara interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live resurfaced, and in it, she talked about why she initially didn’t want to date the True Blood hunk.

“I told him when I met him that he was too handsome,” Sofia told Jimmy after explaining that she thought a relationship with Joe would not work because women were “throwing themselves at him.”