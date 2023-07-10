Sofia Vergara rocks neon swimsuit in Italy to celebrate 30 million

Sofia Vergara’s latest swimsuit look surely has her fans green with envy.

The stunning actress and model is living it up in Italy, where she’s soaking up the sun and enjoying all that the beautiful country has to offer.

And Sofia has a lot to celebrate these days. The Colombian-born beauty just hit a social media milestone, racking up an astonishing 30 million followers on Instagram, and she is celebrating her 51st birthday.

To show appreciation for her legion of fans and followers, the lovely brunette took to Instagram over the weekend to share a set of stunning swimsuit photos.

In her first slide, Sofia showed off her curves in a vibrant, neon green one-piece as she posed from a balcony overlooking the water.

Sofia lifted one knee in the shot, gazing into the distance with a slight smile on her face. The 51-year-old stunner’s swimsuit accentuated her cinched waistline and famous curves in the gorgeous shot.

The second slide in the post saw Sofia staring directly at the camera, changing up her pose and making for another sultry aesthetic.

Sofia wore her long hair down in a center part, and her makeup was neutral except for a pop of color with mauve lipstick to perfectly complement the green hue of her bathing suit.

Sofia’s accompanying caption read, “30,000,000 followers!! ❤️❤️Thank u to u all! Thank u for always being there for me! Thank u for always supporting me in everything I do!! Besos from Italy!!😘😘😘😘”

Sofia is celebrating her 51st birthday in paradise

The America’s Got Talent judge continued to sizzle on Instagram, sharing some more photos from her birthday weekend getaway.

In a Monday morning Instagram post, Sofia kicked off the week with some more gratitude, posing outdoors from the balcony of her vacation home to announce her 51st birthday.

In the photos, Sofia wore a chevron-striped sundress and showed off her natural beauty as she posed for a set of selfies. The sun cast perfect lighting upon Sofia’s bronzed complexion as she looked carefree and relaxed following a weekend full of celebrating.

The backdrop of Sofia’s photos featured gorgeous blue skies, fellow vacationers boating in the distance, and magnificent views of the architecture overlooking the water.

“Waking up here on my 51st birthday! ❤️. Still with health, dreams, energy, (my knees already hurt 🤣 ) but with a lot of joy to live!” Sofia wrote in the caption of the post, once again thanking her fans and adding, “Thank you all for the messages!! ❤️🇮🇹”

Sofia’s sun protection brand, Toty, helps her maintain her youthful looks

It’s no secret that Sofia continues to defy her age. At 51, the South American beauty is still rocking thong bikinis and has a figure that 20 and 30-year-olds would kill for.

So, what is the secret to the multi-talented businesswoman’s youthful appearance? For starters, Sofia is diligent about her skincare, including UV ray protection.

Sofia’s sun protection skincare line, Toty, is proof of that. Toty, as Sofia explains on the brand’s website, was her childhood nickname growing up in Colombia.

Toty aims to “protect, prevent and perfect the signs of photoaging” with their combination of antioxidants, PLE Fernboost Technology™ and Adaptive Pigment Complex.

Sofia founded her skincare line after learning that years of adhering to a sun protection regimen has done wonders for her skin.

“In my 20’s, I read in a magazine that the sun was the enemy of beautiful skin and something clicked and I started applying sunscreen to my face every day!” Sofia writes on her site. “From that day I made suncare my number one priority.”

Toty’s line features a mineral sunscreen serum, illuminating cream, foundation, and a drinkable antioxidant booster. Sofia’s skincare products are available in a variety of shades for every skin color and are all priced under $50 each.