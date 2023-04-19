Jesy Nelson hits back at negative media coverage surrounding Little Mix comments

Jesy Nelson is not here for any negative media attention.

Rising to fame as one-fourth of the British girl group Little Mix, they became the first group to win The X Factor in the UK.

After nearly 10 years with her band members, Jesy announced she had left Little Mix in December 2020 to focus on her mental health.

Little Mix would continue as a trio before going on a hiatus in 2022.

Since leaving, Jesy has embarked on a solo career.

Following a recent interview, the Black Magic hitmaker responded to the attention it received after discussing her former band members.

Jesy Nelson said she hasn’t spoken to the members of Little Mix

In a new interview with The Sun, Jesy stated that she hasn’t been in contact with the former Little Mix members Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Perrie Edwards since parting ways with them.

“We haven’t talked since then,” Jesy said, adding, “Never say never, but I honestly wish them the best on their solo journeys now, which is so exciting.”

“I am rooting for all of them. I honestly do wish them all the success as they are all crazy talented,” she continued.

Since the interview went live, the media picked up on what Jesy had to say about not speaking to her former Little Mix members, and she isn’t impressed.

Jesy Nelson expresses that she’s annoyed over media coverage

Jesy took to her Instagram Story to respond to the negative attention her recent interview faced.

“Today, I woke up to about twenty-f***ing-five articles about me and the fact that I haven’t [spoken] to Little Mix in two years, and the ‘ongoing feud,'” she expressed to her followers.

Jesy admitted that she knew it was inevitable that she was going to be asked about Little Mix but didn’t like the fact that the media used an angle that pitted women against each other, insisting it happens all the time.

“I think it’s disgusting,” she claimed.

Jesy claimed her words were taken out of context and wasn’t happy that her one answer about Little Mix made every headline after just releasing and discussing her new song that helped raise awareness surrounding domestic abuse.

Jesy Nelson released her first independent single

When Jesy first went solo, she signed a deal with Polydor Records and released her debut single, Boyz, with Nicki Minaj, in 2021.

Following that, she left the label and has since gone independent.

Her first single as an independent artist, Bad Thing, dropped on April 14.

To help raise awareness surrounding domestic abuse, Jesy teamed up with Women’s Aid, who collaborated with her on the music video.