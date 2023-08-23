Jessie James Decker pregnant again after husband Eric Decker refused vasectomy

Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, are expecting their fourth baby!

The announcement came in a low-key Instagram post of Jessie walking out on a balcony, her growing baby bump taking center stage.

However, she gave no indication about the pregnancy in her post — well, almost none.

We saw the baby bump, and while she simply wrote “Good morning” to her fans, she did have Mariah Carey’s Always Be My Baby playing in the background.

The couple has three kids already: Vivianne, 9, Eric, 7, and Forrest, 5.

Jessie’s baby news comes only months after she revealed that her husband, Eric, would not get a vasectomy.

Eric Decker won’t get a vasectomy

Earlier this year, Jessie revealed that Eric refused to get a vasectomy to prevent any more babies.

“He won’t. He just won’t do it,” Jessie told Us Weekly in January, adding that she “keep[s] asking him to go make that appointment.”

“He says it takes, like, his manhood away from him,” the Dancing with the Stars alum added.

She also revealed that they weren’t really doing anything to prevent another pregnancy, so it’s not like baby No. 4 is unwanted.

“I mean, you know, if it happens, it’s always a blessing,” she said.

Still, Jessie has a fun time poking fun at her husband for his refusal to get the procedure done.

Jessie James Decker reveals her vasectomy cocktail

Earlier this year, Jessie teamed up with Ryan Reynolds for a promotional video for his Aviation American Gin brand.

The collaboration came just in time for Father’s Day, and Jessie had the perfect plan for her cocktail.

“It’s Father’s Day, and that means it’s time for another vasectomy — something my husband has refused to get,” she joked in the clip, which showed her making a “vasectomy-inspired cocktail.”

“So, today, I’m taking matters into my own hands.”

“We’ll start by filling a tall glass with ice,” she advised.

“That’s probably more ice than you’ll need to soothe your tender areas after what I’m told is a pretty quick and painless procedure. I mean, it’s not like giving birth.”

The cocktail included one ounce of cranberry juice, one and a quarter ounces of Aviation American gin, a squeeze of lemon, and three ounces of tonic — for which she used Betty Buzz, founded by Ryan’s wife, Blake Lively.

All the while, Jessie teased that it was “so good and so easy” while adding in some jabs about getting the snip done.

Eric seemed to have gotten the point in the video, but nevertheless, the couple seems excited for their fourth bundle of joy!